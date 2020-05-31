‘We’re out here because we matter’; Mostly peaceful protests bring gratitude from Baltimore leaders.
Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner gathered Sunday afternoon to thank those demonstrating peacefully here and warn the others that violence won’t be tolerated.
Hundreds protest peacefully for hours in Baltimore on Saturday as tensions grow after dark over the death of George Floyd
Hundreds of demonstrators, chanting and holding signs, drove and marched through Baltimore streets on Saturday to call attention to the killing of a Minnesota man at the hands of police, as city leaders urged the protesters to remain peaceful while acknowledging their frustration and pain.
Officials fear demonstrations could fuel outbreak as Maryland reports 763 new coronavirus cases
Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore officials and public health experts voiced concern Sunday that protests in the city and elsewhere could lead to a surge in new cases of the coronavirus as the state confirmed 763 news cases and 21 more deaths.
American cities clean up after night of chaos as unrest continues across the nation over the police killing of George Floyd
America’s cities boarded up windows, swept up glass and covered graffiti Sunday as the country's most significant night of protests in a half-century promised to spill into another day of unrest.
2020 Primary Election
Hear from the candidates in key races in their own words ahead of the June 2 primary election
Why we are seeing more physical attacks on the press this weekend than we did in, say, 2015 in the uprising in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore?
COVID-19 complicates U.S. House races as new Baltimore Rep. Mfume runs again to keep Elijah Cummings’ old seat
With all eight of the state’s U.S. House members on ballots in Tuesday’s primary, their opponents find themselves as underdogs — not only for the usual reasons, but because the new coronavirus has limited their ability to become better known.
Listening for Elijah: At times like these, the late Baltimore congressman’s big voice is missed | COMMENTARY
In a time of crisis and uncertainty after the death of George Floyd and riots across the country, the empathy and wisdom of Elijah Cummings would be welcome in Baltimore and on the national stage.
A lot has changed since diners were last able to gather in crowded restaurants, but some states are easing shelter-in-place guidelines and reopening to eat-in. Here are some guidelines for the post-pandemic dining scene set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and National Restaurant Association. (Madeline Buiano and Rosie Siefert, The Daily Meal)
Baltimore journalist Pedro Palomino provides urgent coronavirus information to Spanish speakers
Pedro Palomino is a go-to source for Spanish speaking people searching for answers as the coronavirus disrupts daily life and his work during the pandemic has helped counter misinformation that spreads on social media
Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll chose Virginia Tech over Duke and Maryland, citing the Hokies coaching staff's ties to the NFL.
The death of George Floyd was not like a lynching, it was a lynching. Only in this case the “white mob” happened to be policemen. The very people entrusted with the responsibility of protecting his life, took his life — in broad daylight and in public.
NASA astronauts arrive at the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX vehicle for the first time
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule eased its way to the International Space Station Sunday morning, autonomously docking with the station and marking the first time an American commercial capsule with humans aboard performed the feat.
Baltimore police officer put on administrative duties after videos show he punched woman Friday night
A Baltimore Police officer seen on video striking a woman Friday night has been suspended, the department confirmed Saturday afternoon.
What Baltimore sports figures are saying in response to George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests
Here’s what Baltimore sports figures have said on social media in response to the nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd.
Baltimore police reported that nine people were shot Friday evening into Saturday morning, including a double-shooting in Southwest Baltimore that left a 16-year-old girl dead.
Anthony J. Furnari Sr., a retired Baltimore Department of Public Works project manager, has died at 90.
CNN showed burning cars and said it was scene from Baltimore. But it wasn’t | COMMENTARY
CNN showed burning cars and said it was scene from Baltimore. But it wasn’t.
Months into feeling coronavirus’ effect on their world, Arundel High senior athletes feel nothing but positivity in parade
Arundel senior athletes have come to a strong mental place since losing the end of their senior years to the coronavirus pandemic.
Baltimore City, surrounding counties to allow outdoor dining as coronavirus restrictions lift statewide
The moves come the day after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan lifted more coronavirus-related restrictions statewide, including on outdoor dining.
In Maryland, the fuel crisis peaked in February 1974, when the shortage froze traffic around Baltimore. Seething drivers waited in queues, some five miles long, for hours in what The Baltimore Sun called “bread lines on wheels,” hoping to fill up; too often, stations ran out of gas. Fights broke out, station owners were threatened and some began toting guns.
Picturing Maryland is a new visual feature that showcases faces, places and events happening around us.
