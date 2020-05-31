xml:space="preserve">
‘We’re out here because we matter’; Mostly peaceful protests bring gratitude from Baltimore leaders.

Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner gathered Sunday afternoon to thank those demonstrating peacefully here and warn the others that violence won’t be tolerated.

By ,  and
9m
Hundreds protest peacefully for hours in Baltimore on Saturday as tensions grow after dark over the death of George Floyd

Hundreds of demonstrators, chanting and holding signs, drove and marched through Baltimore streets on Saturday to call attention to the killing of a Minnesota man at the hands of police, as city leaders urged the protesters to remain peaceful while acknowledging their frustration and pain.

By ,  and
2h
Officials fear demonstrations could fuel outbreak as Maryland reports 763 new coronavirus cases

Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore officials and public health experts voiced concern Sunday that protests in the city and elsewhere could lead to a surge in new cases of the coronavirus as the state confirmed 763 news cases and 21 more deaths.

Phil Davis
By
16m
American cities clean up after night of chaos as unrest continues across the nation over the police killing of George Floyd

America’s cities boarded up windows, swept up glass and covered graffiti Sunday as the country's most significant night of protests in a half-century promised to spill into another day of unrest.

By TIM SULLIVAN and MATT SEDENSKY
37m

10:42 AM
Attacks on journalists covering George Floyd protests mount | COMMENTARY

Why we are seeing more physical attacks on the press this weekend than we did in, say, 2015 in the uprising in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore?

David Zurawik
By
2h
COVID-19 complicates U.S. House races as new Baltimore Rep. Mfume runs again to keep Elijah Cummings’ old seat

With all eight of the state’s U.S. House members on ballots in Tuesday’s primary, their opponents find themselves as underdogs — not only for the usual reasons, but because the new coronavirus has limited their ability to become better known.

Jeff Barker
By
5:00 AM
Listening for Elijah: At times like these, the late Baltimore congressman’s big voice is missed | COMMENTARY

In a time of crisis and uncertainty after the death of George Floyd and riots across the country, the empathy and wisdom of Elijah Cummings would be welcome in Baltimore and on the national stage.

Dan Rodricks
By
5h
From sneeze guards to seating, what restaurants could look like after coronavirus

A lot has changed since diners were last able to gather in crowded restaurants, but some states are easing shelter-in-place guidelines and reopening to eat-in. Here are some guidelines for the post-pandemic dining scene set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and National Restaurant Association. (Madeline Buiano and Rosie Siefert, The Daily Meal)

By Madeline Buiano and Rosie Siefert, The Daily Meal
May 19, 2020
Baltimore journalist Pedro Palomino provides urgent coronavirus information to Spanish speakers

Pedro Palomino is a go-to source for Spanish speaking people searching for answers as the coronavirus disrupts daily life and his work during the pandemic has helped counter misinformation that spreads on social media

Alison Knezevich
By
5:00 AM
Gilman three-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll commits to Virginia Tech

Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll chose Virginia Tech over Duke and Maryland, citing the Hokies coaching staff's ties to the NFL.

Kyle J. Andrews
By
4h
Police killings of black people: the legacy of lynching writ large | COMMENTARY

The death of George Floyd was not like a lynching, it was a lynching. Only in this case the “white mob” happened to be policemen. The very people entrusted with the responsibility of protecting his life, took his life — in broad daylight and in public.

By Will Schwarz
12:52 PM

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule eased its way to the International Space Station Sunday morning, autonomously docking with the station and marking the first time an American commercial capsule with humans aboard performed the feat.

Chabeli Carrazana
By
5h
Baltimore police officer put on administrative duties after videos show he punched woman Friday night

A Baltimore Police officer seen on video striking a woman Friday night has been suspended, the department confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Wilborn P. Nobles III
By
May 30, 2020
What Baltimore sports figures are saying in response to George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests

Here’s what Baltimore sports figures have said on social media in response to the nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd.

By
5h
13 shot and 3 killed, including 16-year-old girl, in Baltimore weekend shootings, police say

Baltimore police reported that nine people were shot Friday evening into Saturday morning, including a double-shooting in Southwest Baltimore that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Jeff Barker
By
10:47 AM
Anthony J. ‘Tony’ Furnari Sr., Baltimore City project manager, dies

Anthony J. Furnari Sr., a retired Baltimore Department of Public Works project manager, has died at 90.

Frederick N. Rasmussen
By
3h
CNN showed burning cars and said it was scene from Baltimore. But it wasn’t | COMMENTARY

CNN showed burning cars and said it was scene from Baltimore. But it wasn’t.

David Zurawik
By
May 30, 2020
