Weaver named hospital's outstanding volunteer

Lois Weaver was recognized as Carroll Hospital's February Outstanding Volunteer. A volunteer at the hospital since 2003, she was chosen for her many years of dedicated work at the Carroll Hospital Auxiliary's White Rabbit Thrift Shop.

According to Sharyn Rhodes, manager of volunteer services at Carroll Hospital, Weaver is one of the original White Rabbit Thrift Shop staff members.

Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the extraordinary achievements of its volunteers. They are chosen based on length of service and hours of service or exemplary performance. For more information on how to volunteer, contact Volunteer Services at 410 871-7280.