Ocean City named one of the top 10 U.S. beaches by TripAdvisor

Beach season may still be months away, but it's never too early to start day-dreaming about summer vacation — and Marylanders' minds don't have to wander far to find one of the best beaches in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.

Ocean City was named the 10th-best beach in the country as part of TripAdvisor's 2017 Travelers' Choice Awards. It was the only beach not in Florida or Hawaii to make the top 10.

The rankings were based on user reviews on the travel booking site over a 12-month period.

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Fla., took the top spot on the domestic beaches list. (For any Orioles fans traveling to spring training, this beach is only about 10 miles south of Sarasota.)

On the international side, Baia do Sancho in Brazil was named the No. 1 beach in the world. You can find the full list here.