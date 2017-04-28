Chefs with Md. roots cook, live it up in California

Take a pinch of adventure, add a dash of wanderlust and mix in opportunity. Blend in a passion for deliciousness and what does the recipe yield?

For three chefs with Maryland ties, the dish might be called California dreamin'.

Two are world-famous: celebrity chefs Duff Goldman and Michael Voltaggio. One is an emerging young comer on the culinary scene: sous chef Ryan Coffey.

Yet all three relay their experiences of living a Maryland chef's life in California, whether that's cooking with out-of-this-world produce, hobnobbing with celebrities or introducing folks to favorites from back home.

'Top Chef'

"In L.A., the elements of art, entertainment and fashion certainly inspires," said Voltaggio, who's been based in California since 2008. "It's helped the evolution of my food."

Today, the Frederick native and Bravo "Top Chef" winner is building a bicoastal culinary empire with four restaurants (and a fifth forthcoming), including a trio of establishments in Los Angeles.

His acclaimed "finer dining" restaurant ink. — named Best New Restaurant in America by GQ in 2011 — is located on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. The famous stretch of towering palm trees boasts blocks and blocks of shopping, dining, fashion, and art options. Entertainment attractions such as Paramount Pictures and Fox Studios are nearby.

Inspired by the city's diverse ethnicities, cultures and industries, Voltaggio has coined the food at ink. and the ambience as "Modern Los Angeles" — where the Getty Museum, to Rodeo Drive and the lush Hollywood Hills all beckon.

Fresh and organic ingredients drive his food ambitions, as he aims to create a multi-sensory experience. "The produce here in California is some of the best in the world," he said.

In a region whose dynamic dining scene ranges from food trucks to groundbreaking chefs like Wolgang Puck and Alice Waters, his menu changes seasonally. A recent peek revealed fare that critics have praised as "playful," "visually stunning" and "flawlessly executed." Think kale pasta with kale pesto, pecorino and pumpkin seeds, or Baja sea bass with uni butter and a mushroom pancake.

"I'm super proud of every dish," he said.

The 38-year-old chef launched his culinary career in high school, working for his older brother, chef Bryan Voltaggio, at a hotel kitchen in their hometown. By 19, he'd landed a prestigious apprenticeship at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. He went on to four-star restaurants such as The Bazaar by José Andrés in Beverly Hills.

While his repertoire melds modernist to classic French techniques, he's no food snob.

Voltaggio's artisanal sandwich concept, Sack Sandwiches, is situated in the same complex as ink., but has its own space.

Customers can munch on 4-inch-thick sammies that are unique yet familiar: cold fried chicken, a Vietnamese banh mi, or a take on a Spanish omelet. House-made spicy "crab" potato chips are on the menu, too. Hungry air travelers can find a smaller sandwich outpost — ink. sack — inside the Los Angeles International (LAX) airport.

Along the way, Voltaggio has gained fame on "Top Chef" (Season 6 competitors in 2009 included his brother) and hosted the Travel Channel series "Breaking Borders." In 2013, he was recognized as one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs.

"I'm 100 percent about the food. Being a chef is not about being a TV star — although there are privileges," he said.

Despite his California operations, Duff Goldman was back in town this month to open Charm City Cakes' retail storefront at 618 S. President St. in Harbor East.

'Ace of Cakes'

For Goldman, "Baltimore is my home, but it's been really great to expand to Los Angeles," said the Charm City Cakes pastry chef and Food Network personality. "I love it, man. L.A.'s really fantastic. We get to do everything on a bigger stage."

When Charm City Cakes opened its doors in Baltimore back in 2002, the bakery was at the forefront of the couture cake movement.

Today, he and his team still design and create one-of-a-kind, elegant, sometimes outlandish, edible masterpieces. The intricately designed confections have incorporated cutting-edge elements such as sound, smoke and motorized moving components. The crew has baked, frosted and assembled cakes for the 2013 presidential inauguration, Super Bowls and Hollywood premieres, much of it chronicled on the Food Network series "Ace of Cakes," which ran for 10 seasons.

Building on the success of his original location, Goldman launched Charm City Cakes West in Los Angeles in 2012. He later founded Duff's Cakemix, a DIY cake and cupcake decorating studio. Chef Giada DeLaurentiis described Cakemix on her website as "…like Willy Wonka's workshop and the Project Runway studio rolled into one sweet package."

"In L.A., most of our staff came out from Baltimore," said Goldman, 42, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. In fact, the chef who was recently in town to launch a new bakery in Harbor East, adds that the City of Angels "is a lot like Baltimore."

"It's full of very creative people, who really appreciate art and what we do," said Goldman, whose Food Network shows include "Cake Masters," "Worst Bakers in America" and the "Baking Championship" series.

"We have done some fun projects with Disney lately, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, including a sculpted cockatiel [cake] for Chrissy's father," said Mark Muller, general manager of Charm City Cakes West.

Goldman does philanthropic work, too.

For the past few summers, he and friends like the Voltaggio brothers, actor Ben Feldman (a Potomac native who's on the NBC sitcom "Superstore") and what he terms other "ex-pats" have co-hosted Crab Cake LA, a traditional Maryland Blue Crab feast held in Los Angeles. The annual event draws hundreds: celebs such as Nicole Richie, Laurence Fishburne, Waldorf natives Joel and Benji Madden and Ryan Phillippe have joined the fun. Ticket proceeds have benefitted charitable organizations that benefit homeless and low-income individuals.

"We ship the crabs in from Maryland," said Goldman. "We have newspaper on the tables and show people how to crack crabs." The menu also features corn on the cob, pulled pork and hush puppies, and Goldman whips up Smith Island layer cakes, Maryland's official dessert. "We have beer sponsors and cases of Utz chips."