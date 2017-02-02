Not too late to get away with your Valentine (or galentine)

Baby, it's cold outside. But you can make February sizzle if you think beyond the bonbon box this Valentine's Day and plan a romantic out-of-town rendezvous.

Of course, countless hotels peddle cookie-cutter "romance packages." But most are meh — certainly not sweet enough to sweep anybody off their feet. So we've scouted out some of the most alluring romance adventures, located nearby or a nonstop flight away.

Some are surprisingly affordable; others will convince you that you can't put a price tag on romance. There are whirlwind weekends involving treks around town, and those that give you reasons not to leave the hotel room. Whichever you choose, your sweetie will surely say yes to practically anything you are proposing.

Conversely, being dateless this year doesn't mean you need to spend the holiday watching "Real Housewives" reruns with your cat. Grab your BFF and check into one of these epic "galentine" getaways — where you can reminisce, recharge and raise the roof — with the one who's always had your back. (Unless noted, rates quoted are double occupancy and do not include tax.)

Splurge

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington, Pa.

The setting: A spectacular five-diamond, four-season resort set upon 2,000 rolling acres, abounding with a sundry of recreational and dining diversions.

The romance: Nemacolin's Ultimate Bachelorette Package celebrates the dreamy date you've already selected. The two of you will spend four nights in the presidential suite with champagne, a private butler and daily breakfast, and be indulged with romantic epicurean dinners (one in a private cabin), a couples massage, dog-sledding, Jeep off-roading, a helicopter ride and a private photo shoot.

Details: $16,000. nemacolin.com. Nemacolin is 188 miles from Baltimore.

Inn At 202 Dover, Easton

The setting: Circa-1874 mansion in a picturesque, historic town on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The romance: Two nights in a king suite with steam shower, airjet tub, rose-petal turn-down service (with champagne) and in-room breakfast. Awaiting you after a customized tour of Easton is a three-course afternoon tea and a $50 credit to dine in the Inn's Michelin-recognized restaurant.

Details: Feb. 10-12. $1,127. innat202dover.com. Inn At 202 Dover is a 70-mile drive from Baltimore.

Surprise

Kimpton Mason & Rook Hotel, Washington, D.C.

The setting: Stylish urban hotel within walking distance of D.C.'s finest restaurants, boutiques and attractions.

The romance: The Put a Ring on It package provides everything one needs to "pop the question": accommodations in a Premier Spa Suite, appointment at a local jewelry store to select the ring, photographer to capture the moment, exclusive access to the hotel's scenic rooftop bar for post-engagement photos, a bottle of Mason & Rook's custom blend Joseph A. Magnus bourbon, two dozen roses, $100 bar credit to toast at adjacent-cocktail bar Radiator, discount on upcoming nuptials planned at the hotel.

Details: Available Feb. 10-19. From $1,145/night, rate code RING. masonandrookhotel.com. The MARC train travels from Baltimore's Penn Station to D.C.'s Union Station for $8.

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, San Juan, Puerto Rico

The setting: Four-star oceanfront hotel on Condado Beach.

The romance: The steamy Couples Retreat Package includes accommodations in an ocean/pool view room with private balcony, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, a one-hour salsa lesson, a candlelit dinner in Marriott's La Vista Latin Grill, a couples massage and happy hour.

Details: $356/night, three-night minimum. Promo code ES8, MarriottSanJuan.com. Southwest Air flies nonstop from BWI to San Juan, from $207.

Seduce

The National Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla.

The setting: Historic art deco oceanfront (South Beach) digs. Need we say more?

The romance: Inspired by the provocative, about-to-be-released film "50 Shades Darker," The National's 50 Flavors of Romance package will tantalize all of your senses:

You'll indulge in a poolside dinner in the dark (blindfolded), sampling 50 dishes and 50 light bites of ice cream; and throughout the weekend be served 50 sips of champagne, 50 strawberries in different styles, a 50-minute couples massage, 50 flowers displayed around your room, 4 p.m. checkout and an ocean-view room upgrade.

Details: Feb. 1-28. From $885. ($635/package plus room choice) nationalhotel.com/specials. American Airlines flies nonstop from BWI to Miami International Airport, from $92.

Acme Hotel Co., Chicago

The setting: Boutique hipster hotel in Chicago's River North neighborhood — the first hotel in the U.S. to outfit guest rooms with Amazon Echo personal assistants.

The romance: Fantasy meets frisky in this Twisted Romance package, offering a standard king room, "Naked at the Art Museum" Scavenger Hunt, the game of Twister, ACME-branded panties (for her), risque conversation hearts, sexy dice, tequila, and 3 p.m. checkout.

Details: $199/couple. acmehotelcompany.com. Southwest, United and American Airlines fly nonstop from BWI to Chicago, from $78.

Boston's three Kimpton Hotels – Onyx, Marlowe and Nine Zero

The setting: Onyx and Nine Zero are located in the heart of Boston; Marlowe is in Cambridge.