Spring festivals, near and far, mean winter is behind us

It appears we endured winter's last (and first) gasp this week. And if expanded daylight hours and guaranteed milder temps aren't reason enough to rejoice, now is also a wonderful time to celebrate the season at a spring festival.

We've done the digging to find authentic and unique fests. At one, you'll discover birds nursing their chicks before taking their migratory flights along the Jersey shoreline. Down in D.C., embassies are opening their doors and inviting folks in for a look-see. There are distinguished authors presenting new books in the Shenandoah Mountains, hands-on science explorations citywide in Philadelphia and flowers in bloom everywhere — including our beloved cherry blossoms being celebrated in wonderful places, beyond D.C.

North Carolina Azalea Festival John Davis / Handout North Carolina Azalea Festival. North Carolina Azalea Festival. (John Davis / Handout)

70th annual North Carolina Azalea Festival

Happening: April 5-9, Wilmington, N.C.

Why you must: Although it's been blossoming since 1948, this ain't your granny's garden club. This scenic seaside community rocks its native blooms with five days of headliner concerts — this year's lineup includes Duran Duran and a shag-dance contest, amid stunning home and garden tours, an enormous spring fair and a vibrant parade.

Stay: The circa-1853 Verandas inn sits two blocks from the Cape Fear River and the Riverwalk, putting you close to the action. From $199. verandas.com.

Info: ncazaleafestival.org. Fly American or Southwest Air nonstop from BWI to Raleigh-Durham International (from $89), and drive 130 miles to Wilmington.

Around the World Embassy Tour

Happening: May 6, Washington, D.C.

Why you must: Great world travelers will tell you, "Once a year, go someplace you've never been before." Here is your chance. You'll take sari-wrapping lessons, participate in henna and karate demos, watch indigenous dance performances and so much more when more than 40 of Washington's intriguing embassies open their doors to the public for a rare sneak-peek. Each destination hosts its own mini-festival with native cuisine, cultural activities and tours of the embassy.

Info: No passports required, but many embassies require photo ID for entry. culturaltourismdc.org. Embassy Row is just off Dupont Circle, a 39-mile drive from Baltimore. Many embassies are within walking distance of one another, but free shuttle service is available.

Cape May Spring Festival: So. Many. Birds.

Happening: May 18-21, Cape May, N.J.

Why you must: Tweeting is hot these days, and the New Jersey Audubon Society's biggest bird fest puts you in the epicenter of "The Atlantic Flyway" with a jam-packed weekend of chirpy walks, bird-expert talks, boating trips to hidden habitats, photo shoots, even bird-speak sessions. The entire weekend is truly a hoot.

Stay: Many hotels in town offer birding rates. Try Queen Victoria B&B, whose charming guest rooms feature whirlpool tubs, fireplaces and early-bird breakfasts. Rates from $215. queenvictoria.com.

Info: Admission: $65/day. njaudubon.org. Cape May is 154 miles from Baltimore.

Virginia Festival of the Book

Happening: March 22-26, Charlottesville, Va.

Why you must: If the names Kwame Alexander, Joseph Stiglitz and Bryan Cranston get your page-turners twitching, this is your fair. Claimed to be the largest community-based book event in the Mid-Atlantic, here are authors, readings, workshops, performances, demonstrations and kids activities honoring every reading genre imaginable: literature, arts, science, medicine, economics, you name it. Where to begin? P.J. O'Rourke suggests, "Always read something that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it."

Stay: Since the fest is citywide, your choices are vast. Try the Oakhurst Inn, near the University of Virginia, with en suite Euro-chic bathrooms, and an onsite cafe and espresso bar. From $189.

Info: The events take place in nearly 70 destinations around the region. Most are free of charge. vabook.org. Charlottesville is a 155-mile drive from Baltimore.

70th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival

Happening: March 25-26 and March 29-April 2, Meyersdale, Pa.

Why you must: Here in Meyersdale, aka Maple City USA, are 93 maple farms producing more than 26,000 gallons of maple syrup each season. A highlight of this fest is the historic song, dance and story pageant about the discovery of maple syrup and the history of Meyersdale, performed by local residents. The fest also hosts a handmade quilt show, a tractor and farm equipment show, and High Tea with the Maple Queen.

Stay: The circa-1900 Levi Deal Mansion is a gilded-age beauty with modern creature comforts like Jacuzzi tubs, WiFi, cushy bedding, and gourmet breakfast. From $150. levidealmansion.com.

Info: Admission: $5/adults, $1/children. pamaplefestival.com. Meyersdale is a 162-mile drive from Baltimore.

Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival Julie_Markes / Brooklyn Botanic Garden Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival in Brooklyn, N.Y. Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Julie_Markes / Brooklyn Botanic Garden)

Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival

Happening: April 29-30, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Why you must: To celebrate the end of Hanami (the Japanese welcoming of spring and flowers) starring those beautiful blossoms, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden stages a weekend of exotic and edgy Japanese performances and activities: taiko drumming, cosplay, comedic magic shows, Samurai sword masters, even a parasol fashion show. There's also a tearoom serving cultural foodstuffs, an art show, book readings and signings, and a cool Japanese crafts market.

Stay: Hipster Hotel Le Bleu in trendy Gowanus, where the minimalist decor still manages to pack in everything you'll need, including oh-so-comfy beds. Rates from $239. hotellebleu.com.