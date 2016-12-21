Where to ski or snowboard within an easy drive of Baltimore this winter

Now that winter has officially arrived, grab your skis, board or snowshoes: We've rounded up the region's great ski resorts within a four-hour drive.

The definition of "good snow" is subjective, depending upon your preferred downhill mode of transport. We based our picks on mountain size, trails, terrain and variety of activities, including tubing, night skiing and lessons. Many offer discounted deals: For example, to entice newbies to the slopes, Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association's First-Time Ski/Snowboard package ($49) includes a beginner lift ticket, group lesson and equipment at 18 resorts (It must be booked by Dec, 30, but can be used any time during the season).

Each of the resorts offers something different. To find your perfect powder, check out the listings.

Blue Knob Leslie Jingozian Blue Knob is located in Claysburg, Pa., about a three-hour drive from Baltimore. Blue Knob is located in Claysburg, Pa., about a three-hour drive from Baltimore. (Leslie Jingozian) (Leslie Jingozian)

Blue Knob

1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg, Pa. blueknob.com.

Distance from Baltimore: 169 miles, about three hours.

Trails: five beginner, 10 intermediate, four advanced intermediate, seven advanced, seven expert, plus a terrain park and a tubing park.

Night skiing: 17 trails are lit.

Why ski here: With a 3,146-foot summit and vertical drop of 1,072 feet, Blue Knob is home to Pennsylvania's longest run — two miles. Skilled skiers love the slopes laden with glades. There are over 6 miles of Nordic skiing trails. The resort is constructing a new tube park, which will open later in the season. Blue Knob's main ski lodge, housing its rental shop, restaurants and ski school, is atop the mountain, high in the Alleghenies.

Events: Annual Big Air Contest (Feb. 25); Beer Goddess Parade and Pond Skim (March 11).

Rates: Open-to-close lift tickets from $38/adult and $33/child/senior/military.

Blue Mountain Christopher Elston / Blue Mountain Blue Mountain, located in Palmerton, Pa., boasts the highest vertical in Pennsylvania: 1,082 feet. Blue Mountain, located in Palmerton, Pa., boasts the highest vertical in Pennsylvania: 1,082 feet. (Christopher Elston / Blue Mountain) (Christopher Elston / Blue Mountain)

Blue Mountain

1660 Blue Mountain Drive, Palmerton, Pa. skibluemt.com.

Distance from Baltimore: 168 miles; about 3 hours.

Trails: 14 beginner, four intermediate, 11 expert, four advanced expert; plus six terrain parks and tubing lanes.

Night skiing: 30 trails.

Why ski here: Perched above the Appalachian Trail in the Kittatinny Mountains, Blue Mountain boasts the highest vertical drop of Pennsylvania's ski areas: 1,082 feet. It is one of 25 resorts in the country offering Terrain Based Learning, a curriculum that teaches positioning and movement, and has just added a third tier to the program. Each terrain park is dedicated to a particular skill set; atop Vista Trail is Big Airbag, professional-level cushions for practicing stunts. Blue Mountain has the only tubing park in the Poconos offering family tubes. At Ridgely's Fun Park, young children learn snowshoeing. New this year are a lumber yard that recycles fallen slopeside trees into park features and the Beginner Shred Pack: three lessons, three school-hill lift tickets and three rentals for $199.

Events: Family-friendly New Year's Eve Tubing. Winter Fest (Feb. 4-5) features the U.S. Olympic luge team teaching the sport, plus fireworks, dog sleds and music.

Rates: Eight-hour youth lift tickets: $45; age 13 and older: $55.

Camelback Mountain Resort Handout photo Camelback, located in Tannersville, Pa., is an ideal resort for families. Camelback, located in Tannersville, Pa., is an ideal resort for families. (Handout photo) (Handout photo)

Camelback Mountain Resort

301 Resort Drive, Tannersville, Pa. skicamelback.com.

Distance from Baltimore: 195 miles, about three hours, 15 minutes

Trails: 11 beginner, 11 intermediate, seven advanced, one expert; plus four terrain parks, a halfpipe and 42 tubing lanes.

Night skiing: 100 percent.

Why ski here: Because of its less severe expert trails, 160 skiable acres and 800-vertical-foot drop, Camelback is considered an ideal family resort. It has earned the Conversion Cup from the National Ski Area Association for its beginner programs and Terrain Based Learning programs. It is home to the largest snow-tubing park in the country, and this year has added laser-lit lanes and an LED lightshow. Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark, one of the largest in the U.S., provides respite for non-skiing kids.

Events: Live music and activities every weekend; special ski days dedicated to various charities.

Rates: Open-to-close tickets from $45/youth, $53/seniors; some packages include tubing and the waterpark.

Canaan Valley Resort Canaan Valley Resort Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, W.Va., has doubled its snow production capacity from 2015. Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, W.Va., has doubled its snow production capacity from 2015. (Canaan Valley Resort) (Canaan Valley Resort)

Canaan Valley Resort

230 Main Lodge Road, Davis, W. Va. canaanresort.com.

Distance from Baltimore: 212 miles; three hours, 40 minutes.

Trails: 10 beginner, 17 intermediate and 20 advanced; plus a terrain park, tubing park and ski school.

Night skiing: 14 trails during holiday periods: Dec. 26-31, Jan. 13-15 and Feb. 17-19.

Why ski here: With a 4,280-foot summit and an 850-foot vertical drop, Canaan has 91 skiable acres. Its longest run, Timber Trail, is 1¼ miles long. The resort offers glade skiing, airboarding (inflatable boogie-boards on the snow) and outdoor ice skating, and claims the longest (1,200-foot) tubing park in the Mid-Atlantic. New this year are the "out-of-bounds" cross-country ski trail, $70,000 in new rental skis, boards, and skates, and a snowmaking capacity that's doubled from 2015.

Events: Wild Thing Weekend (March 4-5), featuring pond jump, saucer race, frozen T-shirt contest and live entertainment.

Rates: Day (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) rates from $27/children and seniors, $45/adult. Packages available on the website.

Liberty Mountain Resort Liberty Mountain Resort Just about an hour-and-a-half drive from Baltimore, Liberty Mountain Resort is revered for its learning programs. Just about an hour-and-a-half drive from Baltimore, Liberty Mountain Resort is revered for its learning programs. (Liberty Mountain Resort) (Liberty Mountain Resort)

Liberty Mountain Resort

78 Country Club Trail, Carroll Valley, Pa. libertymountainresort.com.

Distance from Baltimore: 63 miles, about 1½ hours.

Trails: four beginner, six intermediate, three expert, three advanced expert; plus three terrain parks, 16 tubing lanes.

Night skiing: 100 percent.

Why ski here: 100 skiable acres upon a 1,190-foot elevation, with 620-foot vertical drop, Liberty is known for its learning programs: Boulder Ridge (tubing), Ski and Snowboard Schools and Children's Learning Center. New this year is an ice-skating rink and Volkl rental skis and Dalbello boots.

Events: Mountain Dew Vertical Challenge (Feb. 25): race open to all skiers and boarders, with prizes, swag and victory party.

Rates*: Four- and eight-hour flex passes, from $50/child, $56/adult. Many packages.