WOW Air to offer $129 flights from BWI to Europe

WOW Air will offer $129 flights to Europe from U.S. airports including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport this fall.

For travelers flying out of BWI, the low-cost airline will offer $129 one-way fares for customers who book round trips with travel dates beginning in September through Dec. 5, according to a WOW Air spokesman.

The airline will offer the deals for 11 European destinations: Barcelona; Brussels; Dublin; Dusseldorf, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland; Frankfurt, Germany; London; Lyon, France; Milan; Paris; and Stockholm.

The discounted flights will be available at every U.S. airport WOW Air serves. The airline flies to 39 destinations in North America and Europe.

