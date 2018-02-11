Coast Guard rescues ill woman aboard cruise ship off Maryland coast

A Coast Guard rescue crew has transported a woman from a cruise ship about eight miles off Point Lookout, Maryland, for medical attention. It was the third Medevac of a passenger on the Baltimore-based Carnival Pride in less than two weeks.

The Coast Guard said Sunday that a crewmember aboard the Pride called the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region via satellite phone at 3:42 a.m. to ask for help for a 71-year-old woman suffering a possible cardiac event.

A 45-foot response boat and crew from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes was sent.

They delivered her to emergency medical service personnel for transport to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland.

On Jan. 30, a team Medevaced a 46-year-old woman from the ship when it was off Charleston, S.C. She apparently had a stroke.

A few hours later, Coast Guard crews Medevaced a 64-year-old woman from the ship when it was off Savannah, Ga. She reportedly had severe stomach pains.