Weekend adventure: A visitor's guide to Rock Hall and its old-school, waterfront charms

Turn down Main Street in Rock Hall and go back to a time when everyone in town knew your name.

The historic Eastern Shore watermen’s town — population 1,298 — is a charming throwback to a forgotten age of neighborly affection and good-natured fun, rather than technological distractions. Tiny bed-and-breakfasts, an old-fashioned soda shop and plenty of vintage and antique spots dot a quiet and quaint Main Street.

“This is really a weekend town,” said Annette May, who owns The Tangerine Shop antique store and has lived in Rock Hall for decades. The town is busiest on weekends, she said, when tourists and locals alike stroll Main Street and pop in and out the variety of shops offering clothing, sweet treats, furniture, gifts and more.

But more than a shopping district, Rock Hall is a “very, very fine boating community,” May said.

Known as the “Pearl of the Chesapeake,” this Kent County locale is a bayside town through and though. Miles of coastline, a public beach and more than a dozen marinas offer a variety of nautical adventures. Waterside restaurants serve fresh seafood dishes on outdoor docks with a view of the town’s famous sunset.

“If you came to watch TV, sorry, I don’t know what to tell you,” said Sandy Scott, a business owner and Rock Hall resident. “But there aren’t better sunsets anywhere else.”

During a day there recently, Rock Hall proved a picturesque and peaceful place with the potential for old-fashioned fun. For those who want to make the trip, here’s a primer of what to do and see, where to dine and stay and more.

Attractions

Swan Creek Gallery & Studio

Christine and Dan O’Neill opened a gallery and wood shop in their home when they moved to Rock Hall and have been displaying their personal artwork in the gallery ever since. After spending the better part of seven years sailing in the Bahamas, the Maryland Institute College of Art graduates established their Rock Hall home to display their sea- and nature-inspired paintings, photographs and woodworks. “We both just love the water and water-insprired things,” Christine O’Neill said. As is customary in Rock Hall, the gallery keeps weekend hours when the artists are available. Inquire for prices. 21026 Rock Hall Ave. 443-822-9153, swancreekgallerymd.com.

The Mainstay Performing Arts Center

With its well-loved couches and gaggle of mismatched chairs, The Mainstay makes music from around the world feel intimate. Catch a $10 concert on Mainstay Mondays or plan ahead and grab a ticket to one of their forthcoming shows. Open Saturday and Sunday most weeks. Check their online calendar for event times. 5753 Main St. 410-639-9133, mainstayrockhall.org.

Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge

A quick drive takes Rock Hall visitors to the Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge, a 2,285-acre island with seven hiking trails, three areas for fishing and plenty of wildlife, including the bald eagle, to spot. For avid bikers, the heart of the refuge is an 8-mile ride from Main Street in Rock Hall. Winter visitors can catch a glimpse of the refuge’s migrating tundra swans. Open year-round, 7:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after sunset. 1730 Eastern Neck Road. 410-639-7056, fws.gov/refuge/Eastern_Neck

Fishing Charters

Asked why a water-lover should choose Rock Hall specifically, Gratitude Marina service manager Wade Hague said, simply, “Well, because it’s Rock Hall!” Most of the slips in the “quiet little fishing town” are full early in the year, Hague said, but there are plenty of opportunities for those without their own boats to catch their dinner, or at least try. More than a dozen charter boats take fishing novices and experts alike out on the Chesapeake Bay for a chance to snag a local rockfish. Rates vary by company. rockhallmd.com

Family Activities

Rock Hall Yacht Club Family Sail

Learn how to sail with the whole family. Rock Hall’s Yacht Club offers a two-hour sail with a trained instructor that will tailor the lesson to your family’s needs. No experience necessary. Up to four people can register for a lesson, but there must be at least one adult and one child. $169 per party. Call for an appointment. 22759 McKinleyville Road. 410-775-8225, sites.google.com/site/rhycss/.

Blue Crab Chesapeake Charters

Take a sunset ride on the Chesapeake. Aboard the Crab Royale, Capt. Mark Epstein runs 90-minute tours every two hours, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The sunset cruise begins one hour before sunset. Cruises run between April 1 and Oct. 30. $35 per person. Cruises leave from Waterman’s Crab House at 21055 W. Sharp St. 410-708-1803, bluecrabcharters.com.

Bayside Landing Park and Pool

After a day of shopping and sailing, watch the boats out on the Chesapeake or cool off with a swim. The Bayside Landing Park and Pool is open to the public and just yards from sparkling Rock Hall Harbor. Pool open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Free to the public. Call 410-778-7439 for information about boat ramp.

Rock Hall Public Beach

Known to locals as Ferry Park, the beach is small but offers a place to rest by the water and watch the sun melt into the bay. The rock jetty-flanked spot features a few charming white gazebos, picnic benches and a view of Baltimore’s skyline across the water. There are no lifeguards, so swimming is at the visitor’s discretion. Beach is open all hours. Parking available off Beach Avenue.

Shopping

Hickory Stick

Wine racks, Vera Bradley purses, Simply Southern clothing and a personal favorite, Chef Marla’s spices ($8.95 each), can be found at this eclectic boutique. Co-owner Sandy Scott opened the Rock Hall location in 2009 and has loved the store, and the town, ever since. She was nervous about bringing in boatwood pieces — furniture made from out-of-use boats. “We’re not a furniture store,” she said, but visitors often marvel at the colorful works (a reclaimed mirror goes for $242 and an armchair fashioned from a hull goes for $972). “They don’t go every day, but they’re something unique,” Scott said. Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; hours vary seasonally. 21326 Sharp St. 410-639-7980 thehickorystickrockhall.com.

Village Quilting