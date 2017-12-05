Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform at 2018 and 2019 OC Air Shows

The U.S. Air Force and Navy’s elite jet demonstration teams will be invading Ocean City for the 2018 and 2019 OC Air Shows.

The planned appearances by the U.S. military’s two elite jet demonstration teams

The Air Force Thunderbirds are set for June 16-17, 2018 and the Navy Blue Angels for June 15-16, 2019 (the Navy Blue Angels).

“This makes six consecutive years that the event will host a military demo team,” OC Air Show President Bryan Lilley said in a release.

Both the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels perform in-flight maneuvers that have been known to leave land-based crowds just-short of breathless, often flying in formations where the planes appear perilously close to one another. The Blue Angels have been a mainstay of graduation week at the U.S. Naval Academy for years, and flew over Baltimore as part of the 2012 and 2014 commemorations of the War of 1812.

While much of the air shows will be visible throughout the Ocean City area, tickets, priced at $11-$349, are required for the prime beachfront viewing areas. Information: ocairshow.com.

