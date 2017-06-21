How to get the beach vacation experience without leaving the Baltimore area

Ah, Ocean City — sun, sand and all sorts of other things that make for a memorable summer. And less than three hours away.

But maybe those three hours are a little more than you want to spend en route to your summer fun. Maybe you want to enjoy the pleasures of O.C. right now, without having to find a hotel to spend the night.

Well, lucky you. While Ocean City and other nearby East Coast beaches have a lot going for them, you might be surprised to find how much of what they have to offer can be found right here in Baltimore, or just a short distance away.

That’s right, from a round of miniature golf to those adorable hermit crabs that are available at all those Sunsations stores (there are 17 of them in Ocean City alone) to waves themselves, many of the pleasures of ocean resort living are available in (or very near) Charm City.

Here’s a look at six of them.

Michael Ares / Baltimore Sun Alivia Guiterrez, 9, puts the ball as her mother, Sasah Guiterrez, looks on at Monster Mini Golf in Parkville. Alivia Guiterrez, 9, puts the ball as her mother, Sasah Guiterrez, looks on at Monster Mini Golf in Parkville. (Michael Ares / Baltimore Sun)

Miniature golf

For sure, few areas anywhere have a greater concentration of miniature golf courses than Ocean City, where there seems to be one every other block along Coastal Highway. (In truth, there are about 15, but they seem omnipresent.)

The Baltimore area can’t compete at that level, or with that abundance, but Monster Mini Golf Towson offers a fun twist on the old staple — indoor miniature golf, illuminated by black lights and with monsters serving as the backdrop.

“We’re not your average golf course, by any means,” says owner William Larrabee.

True, some aspects of the course are traditional enough — there are 18 holes, for instance, and all sorts of impediments to keep your ball from plopping right into the cup. But it’s indoors, and instead of the traditional windmills and water hazards and maybe a dinosaur or two, Monster Mini Golf Towson — part of a national chain that has courses in 13 states and Canada, including one in Columbia — throws illuminated skulls, giant snails, tombstones, a giant troll, a “spell well,” even John Waters at you. Positively horrifying.

And if mini-golf is not your thing, don’t worry: Monster’s 16,500 square feet of fun includes laser tag on its second level, with a “nuclear fallout” theme.

“We are very interactive with our guests,” assures Larrabee, adding quickly of his establishment’s denizens, “they’re all friendly monsters.”

For a more traditional putt-putt experience, linksters might check out Howard County’s Columbia SportsPark, where a carefully landscaped 18-hole course awaits. If perhaps not as kitschy as the courses Ocean City offers — there are no monsters or exploding volcanoes to maneuver around — it’s still plenty of fun, for players of any age.

“It’s definitely a family-fun environment,” says Lance Kerr, the park’s general manger. “It’s very very casual and friendly.”

Monster Mini-Golf, 1969 E. Joppa Road. Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. $8.99-$10.99 per game. monsterminigolf.com. Columbia SportsPark, 5453 Harpers Farm Road in Columbia (behind Safeway in the Harpers Choice Village Center). $6-$9 per game. columbiaassociation.org/facilities.

Six Flags America The Shark Attack ride at Six Flag America's Hurricane Bay water park. The Shark Attack ride at Six Flag America's Hurricane Bay water park. (Six Flags America)

Water Rides

Naturally, the main thing to do at the beach is to enjoy the water. And while there’s no place in these parts better for doing that than the Atlantic Ocean, the folks at Six Flags’ Hurricane Harbor water park in Prince George’s County give it their best shot — and come pretty darn close.

If a simple trip to the beach is what you’re craving, there’s Hurricane Bay, an artificial beach and wave pool that offers all the amenities of the ocean, but without sharks and the threat of undertow. Its million gallons of water includes shallows and deep ends, plus waves small and large. You can float, swim, bob, raft, body surf, whatever. You can even just lie on the “beach” and enjoy the scene, if that’s what you’re into.

But if it’s something more frantic you’re after, that’s here, too. There’s the Bahama Blast, a 517-foot tubing run; the Tornado, a rafting run down a 132-foot tunnel; and water slides with names like Bonzai Pipelines (which drops you a total of six stories), Calypso Cannonballs, Shark Attack Mako and ZoomAzon Falls.

(There are also more kid-friendly attractions, including Buccaneer Beach, Bamboo Chutes and Castaway Creek.)

“You can tell people are having fun,” says Denise Stokes, communications manager for Six Flags. “When I’m leaving every day at like 6 or 7 in the evening and I see these families coming from the park totally soaked from head to toe.”

The best part? That's easy, Stokes says. Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor are only 40 minutes from Baltimore, meaning “you don’t have to sit on the Bay Bridge and bake your potatoes in a hot car.”

Six Flags America’s Hurricane Bay, 13710 Central Ave. in Upper Marlboro, is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Sept. 4. Tickets are $45.99-$65.99 per day (includes admission to the Six Flags America amusement park, with its 10 roller coasters), $65.99-$139.99 for a season pass. sixflags.com/america.

Salt Water Taffy

So there’s no actual salt water in salt water taffy. But who cares? It’s about as tasty as humanly possible, and it’s impossible to eat a stick of it without drifting back to all those fun times at the ocean.

Sadly, Ocean City’s ubiquitous Candy Kitchens — there are, in fact, 11 of them (plus six more in Delaware and one in Virginia Beach), although it seems like there are more — are nowhere to be found this far inland.

Thank goodness for Wockenfuss Candies, a Baltimore confectionery institution since 1915. It, too, has itself a little corner of the Ocean City candy market, with three stores. But Wockenfuss also dispenses taffy and chocolates (the latter made fresh on the premises) from its headquarters on Harford Road.

“We sell tons of [taffy] down at the beach,” says Carol Rosier, director of sales and marketing for Wockenfuss, where she’s worked for 31 years. And while the company doesn’t sell nearly as much away from the shore, isn’t it nice to know it’s available without having to travel 100-plus miles east on U.S. 50?

(If you do make it to Wockenfuss, be sure to check out their chocolate crab pops, a “really big seller for the summer,” according to Rosier. Truly, you don’t get much more Baltimore than that.)

Wockenfuss Candies, 6831 Harford Road, is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Other locations in Baltimore, Bel Air, Columbia, Towson and White Marsh. wockenfusscandies.com.