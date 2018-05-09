High-end rental homes in Ocean City, Rehoboth Beach offer luxury on vacation

Sean Ruppert’s custom-built Rehoboth, Del., beach house was fully booked for the summer by mid-April – and that’s hardly uncommon.

Upscale vacation rentals at the Delaware beach are a small segment of an accommodations market that includes hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and more, but there’s plenty of interest in high-end properties.

Among the most-desired features: “high-end appliances, gourmet kitchens, lots of granite, marble in the bathrooms, high-end bedding,” said Jo-Ann Bacher, the rental manager for the Rehoboth office of Jack Lingo Realtor. “Pools are a big draw, too, especially if you have small children.”

Other draws: beverage and wine fridges, wet bars, fashionable decor, multiple televisions and en-suite bathrooms. And everyone wants Wi-Fi.

In the summer, weekly rental prices can reach five figures.

Here, we take a glimpse inside some of the most impressive beach abodes on the rental market.

A block from the beach

“This is really our family home,” says Ruppert, a principal in a Washington development company, who uses the home in the offseason. He wanted it child-friendly and to exude a vacation atmosphere.

With a great room and a sunroom, the professionally decorated custom-built house has high ceilings and hardwood floors. The grassy yard is fenced.

Maxine Schnitzer Sean Ruppert's Delaware beach house features an open-plan first floor and lots of natural light. Sean Ruppert's Delaware beach house features an open-plan first floor and lots of natural light. (Maxine Schnitzer)

The open-plan first floor features white walls, a spiral staircase and lots of natural light, allowing the furnishings in grays, black and soft blues to stand out. The kitchen, with white cabinetry, has durable quartz surfaces and stainless steel appliances.

Each of five bedrooms has its own bathroom, and there is also a half-bath. One bedroom suite is on the main level. Upstairs, there are curved walls and sloped ceilings, where skylights pour sunlight over outsized artwork depicting a snorkeler.

“It feels like a ship up there,” Ruppert says.

A firehouse pole accessible from two bedroom closets allows children to avoid the steps and slide downstairs. There’s an art area for kids: “We leave 8-by-10-[inch] canvases and ask everyone to leave a little piece of art for us,” he says.

104 New Castle St., Rehoboth Beach, Del. $7,000-$10,500 weekly. airbnb.com/rooms/5566383

On the park

This house in Rehoboth’s Silver Lake area is owned by its architect, Yavar Rzayev, who lives there part-time.

“It has lots of windows to make the house bright, and it has five [bedroom-bathroom] suites,” said Rzayev, who also owns and rents other homes at the beach.

On the main floor, living and dining areas have high ceilings. A wall with a mirror nearly from floor to ceiling reflects the living room, which includes a large backlit slab of onyx over a fireplace. The kitchen features ceiling-high, cherry cabinets, granite counters and a wine fridge.

Courtesy of Yavar Rzayev The bathroom inside Yavar Rzayev's home in Rehoboth Beach's Silver Lake area. The bathroom inside Yavar Rzayev's home in Rehoboth Beach's Silver Lake area. (Courtesy of Yavar Rzayev)

Several artworks by the owner and his cousin, a Baltimore artist, hang in the home. A rear stone patio with a pergola provides views of an adjacent park.

Two bedroom suites are on the first floor, as is a powder room with more onyx. The three upstairs suites have cathedral ceilings.

“Each bathroom is different. I like to play with tiles and color,” Rzayev said.

The main master suite, which opens to a private deck, includes a two-sided fireplace and a wet bar.

703 Scarborough Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del. $3,300-$6,400 weekly. TGH Rentals, 610-212-1192, tghrentals.com/listings/400421.htm

On the canal

Renters of this professionally decorated house can dock their watercraft on the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal, the waterway that connects the Delaware and Rehoboth bays. A set of steps leads from the property, which includes a private pool, to the boat dock.

Inside, the home’s open-plan main level features high ceilings and hardwood floors. It has a large, upgraded kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters and a wine fridge. A dark wood island and a table with a bench and chairs provide seating. A second refrigerator and dishwasher are in the adjacent combination butler’s pantry and laundry room. There is also a separate dining room.

The home has several living spaces: one off the kitchen with a stone fireplace, a living room with a dramatic two-story ceiling, a sunroom that opens to the pool deck, and another family area upstairs.

Jack Lingo Realtor This Rehoboth Beach home offers comfortable lounging by the backyard pool. This Rehoboth Beach home offers comfortable lounging by the backyard pool. (Jack Lingo Realtor)

The house has five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms, with one bedroom suite on the main floor.

Vacationers can access the pool deck, which features several styles of seating in shade and sun, through the sun room and living space. Or they can catch a bird’s-eye view of the pool from an upstairs deck off a bedroom and living area.

32 Eleanor Lee Lane, Rehoboth Beach, Del. $6,500-$9,500 weekly. Jack Lingo Realtor, 800-345-3469, 302-227-3884, jacklingo.com/rentals/delaware/beach-vacation/1197509

Ocean views

Caren and Ed Nelan created Moondock, their home across the street from the beach, by renovating what was left of a 118-year-old house and expanding to four bedrooms (plus a den that converts to a fifth) and 2 ½ bathrooms, giving every porch and room an ocean view.

Renters can fall asleep to sounds of waves rolling in.

“It’s has a cottage-y feel,” said Caren Nelan. “Everything’s nice, and everything’s comfortable, and everything is things I like. It was not conceived to be a luxury house.”

Courtesy of Caren Nelan This home in Rehoboth Beach feels more like a cottage than a luxury house, its owner said. This home in Rehoboth Beach feels more like a cottage than a luxury house, its owner said. (Courtesy of Caren Nelan)

The decor includes restored family heirlooms mixed with new furnishings, along with paintings by her mother and other Rehoboth artists.

The kitchen, white with soapstone surfaces and stainless steel appliances, shares a soaring ceiling with living-dining areas. Custom pendant lighting made from recycled tequila bottles is suspended from a live-edge slab of wood over an island of reclaimed hickory.

The master suite features a soaking tub and a marble shower.

Renters may use the owners’ workshop to chalk paint or clean up local antique finds.

38 Surf Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del. $8,400 weekly. vrbo.com/1162514

A-frame across the dunes

This smart house with old exposed timbers is across the dunes from the beach. Not only is the shape of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home unusual, but the house features three ocean-facing decks.

“It’s a dream come true. That’s why we named it Dream Palace,” said Dave Rather, a Baltimore restaurateur who owns it with his wife, Kelly. Its unique design is one of the main things that drew them to it.

With an upscale decor, it features slanted pale green walls, ceilings that go up to 20 feet and views from throughout the living-dining-kitchen areas and a main-level deck. The floors are bamboo.