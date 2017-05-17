Road trip attractions: Where to stop on the way to the beach

Just getting there is often the most tedious part of any beach trip. But you can make the journey nearly as much fun as the destination. Here are some highlights of unique stops where you can stretch your legs, snack and see unusual sights on the drive to your Mid-Atlantic getaway. Click on the destinations on the map above to find interesting spots along your route to the beach.

On the way to the Jersey Shore

Nemours Mansion and Gardens 850 Alapocas Drive, Wilmington, Del. http://www.nemoursmansion.org/ Directions Walk the grounds of Nemours Mansion and Gardens, taking in the French sculptures, Japanese cryptomeria, pink flowering horse chestnuts and pin oaks that line the pathway from the multi-room mansion to the one-acre reflecting pool.

Reading Terminal Market 51 N. 12th St, Philadelphia http://readingterminalmarket.org/ Directions As you step foot into Philadelphia’s historic public market, a blend of aromas will welcome you to the various restaurants, produce stands and food vendors housed under one roof. Crafts, kitchenware, fresh-cut flowers, linens and more are also available — providing the perfect upgrades for a beach picnic.

On the way to Delaware beaches

Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor 18864 Cool Spring Road, Milton, Del. http://lavenderfieldsde.com/ Directions Stroll through the blooming fields of lavender, wind through the farm’s labyrinth and take a bit of the experience and fragrance home with you in the form of handcrafted soaps, bath salts, lotions and honey sold at the cottage shop.

Nanticoke Indian Museum 27073 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro, Del. http://www.nanticokeindians.org/page/museum Directions This national historical landmark is the only Native American museum in Delaware, paying homage to the first Americans with artifacts passed down through the generations. Exhibits include thousands of handcrafted tools, and a gift shop that sells crafts and Powwow memorabilia.

On the way to Ocean City

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, 4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek http://dnr2.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/eastern/tubman.aspx Directions The recently opened visitor center features exhibits and videos detailing how the Eastern Shore shaped freedom fighter and heroine Harriet Tubman and her work on the Underground Railroad. The open-air pavilion, also on park grounds, features picnic tables and a stone fire grill, perfect for a midday lunch.

Amish Country Farmers Market 101 Marlboro Ave., Easton http://www.amishcountryfarmersmarket.com/ Directions Dine in or pack a festive picnic at this Amish market in Easton, which boasts baked goods, fresh produce, homemade cuisine, crafts, furniture and more.

On the way to Virginia Beach

American Revolution Museum at Yorktown 200 Water St., Yorktown, Va. http://www.historyisfun.org/ Directions The museum, which opened in March, lets visitors immerse themselves in the founding of the nation with interactive gallery exhibits, films and period re-enactments.

Waterside District 333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Va. http://watersidedistrict.com/ Directions The Baltimore-based Cordish Companies transform Norfolk’s waterfront into a lively gathering place this month, with a variety of new dining and entertainment options, festivals, live music and more.

On the way to the Outer Banks

Sanctuary Vineyards 7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, N.C. http://sanctuaryvineyards.com/ Directions This Outer Banks vineyard prides itself on the grape-to-glass experience, featuring around a dozen wines made there, free tastings and picnic fare for a pit stop.

Digger’s Dungeon 5650 Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, N.C. http://www.visitcurrituck.com/things-to-do/attractions/grave-digger-and-diggers-dungeon/ Directions Celebrate more than 30 years of Monster Jam at the home to the Grave Digger, one of the most decorated Monster trucks of all time. The dungeon also features other trucks, Monster Jam merchandise and $5 rides in the Riptide truck.

On the way to Myrtle Beach

Battleship North Carolina 1 Battleship Road NE, Wilmington, N.C. http://www.battleshipnc.com/ Directions The USS North Carolina, “The Showboat,” was the first newly constructed battleship to enter World War II, later earning 15 battle stars. Today, docked at Wilmington, the restored ship is a memorial, inviting guests to lounge on the mess decks, stand in awe of its guns and spot the ship’s unofficial mascot and resident alligator, Charlie.