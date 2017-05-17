Road trip attractions: Where to stop on the way to the beach

850 Alapocas Drive, Wilmington, Del.
Walk the grounds of Nemours Mansion and Gardens, taking in the French sculptures, Japanese cryptomeria, pink flowering horse chestnuts and pin oaks that line the pathway from the multi-room mansion to the one-acre reflecting pool.
51 N. 12th St, Philadelphia
As you step foot into Philadelphia’s historic public market, a blend of aromas will welcome you to the various restaurants, produce stands and food vendors housed under one roof. Crafts, kitchenware, fresh-cut flowers, linens and more are also available — providing the perfect upgrades for a beach picnic.
18864 Cool Spring Road, Milton, Del.
Stroll through the blooming fields of lavender, wind through the farm’s labyrinth and take a bit of the experience and fragrance home with you in the form of handcrafted soaps, bath salts, lotions and honey sold at the cottage shop.
27073 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro, Del.
This national historical landmark is the only Native American museum in Delaware, paying homage to the first Americans with artifacts passed down through the generations. Exhibits include thousands of handcrafted tools, and a gift shop that sells crafts and Powwow memorabilia.
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, 4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek
The recently opened visitor center features exhibits and videos detailing how the Eastern Shore shaped freedom fighter and heroine Harriet Tubman and her work on the Underground Railroad. The open-air pavilion, also on park grounds, features picnic tables and a stone fire grill, perfect for a midday lunch.
101 Marlboro Ave., Easton
Dine in or pack a festive picnic at this Amish market in Easton, which boasts baked goods, fresh produce, homemade cuisine, crafts, furniture and more.
200 Water St., Yorktown, Va.
The museum, which opened in March, lets visitors immerse themselves in the founding of the nation with interactive gallery exhibits, films and period re-enactments.
333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Va.
The Baltimore-based Cordish Companies transform Norfolk’s waterfront into a lively gathering place this month, with a variety of new dining and entertainment options, festivals, live music and more.
7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, N.C.
This Outer Banks vineyard prides itself on the grape-to-glass experience, featuring around a dozen wines made there, free tastings and picnic fare for a pit stop.
5650 Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, N.C.
Celebrate more than 30 years of Monster Jam at the home to the Grave Digger, one of the most decorated Monster trucks of all time. The dungeon also features other trucks, Monster Jam merchandise and $5 rides in the Riptide truck.
1 Battleship Road NE, Wilmington, N.C.
The USS North Carolina, “The Showboat,” was the first newly constructed battleship to enter World War II, later earning 15 battle stars. Today, docked at Wilmington, the restored ship is a memorial, inviting guests to lounge on the mess decks, stand in awe of its guns and spot the ship’s unofficial mascot and resident alligator, Charlie.
1785 U.S. Highway 501 East, Conway, S.C.
Say a prayer, jump the broom or take a rare snapshot for your Instagram feed at one of the tiniest churches in the U.S. The 12-by-24-foot chapel, which seats 12 people at its six pews, has survived both mother nature and human destruction, marrying hundreds of couples since its inception in 1972.