Oregon Stuns Maryland, Will Advance To Monday's Elite Eight

BRIDGEPORT — Coach Kelly Graves has been to the regional finals before, but his young Oregon team hasn't.

Graves, in his third season with Oregon, went with Gonzaga, an 11th seed, in 2011. He's going back again with the 10th-seeded Ducks, who upset No. 3 Maryland 77-63 Saturday afternoon at Webster Bank Arena.

Freshman Sabrina Ionescu led Oregon (23-13) with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Freshman Ruthy Hebard had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 16 points for Maryland (32-3) and Brionna Jones had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Oregon, which starts three freshmen, led Maryland 36-27 at halftime.

Freshman center Mallory McGwire picked up her fourth foul at the start of the third quarter but that didn't faze Oregon as the Ducks expanded their lead by the end of the quarter, 59-47. Lexi Bando hit two big three-pointers from the corner within a 30 second span late in the quarter to boost Oregon.

Oregon will face the winner of the UCLA-UConn game Monday night at 7.