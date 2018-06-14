Late Maryland, McDonogh football player Jordan McNair remembered as 'a wonderful young person'

McDonogh athletic director Mickey Deegan remembers the day offensive lineman Jordan McNair walked into her freshman English class.

“He was like baby Shrek, so cute. He was a huge, huge guy. His smile — and everybody talks about that endearing smile — it was so genuine. Just a wonderful young person,” Deegan said.

McNair, who was 19 and would have been a redshirt freshman on Maryland’s football team this fall, died Wednesday, two weeks after collapsing during an organized team workout in College Park. No cause of death has been announced.

The Randallstown resident’s death left those who knew him reeling from the loss of such a young person, so universally popular.

“Everyone loved Jordan. I have never heard a bad thing about him. Everyone that crossed paths with Jordan will miss him. It feels like I lost a son,” former McDonogh football coach Dom Damico, who coached McNair for four years, said via text.

One of McNair’s McDonogh and Maryland teammates, Ellis McKennie, posted a picture on Twitter on Wednesday night of five white carnations and six red carnations lying in McNair’s Terps locker.

“White for our gratitude for how you have impacted our lives. Red for the flash and joy you brought everyday. You are truly missed my guy. Love you bro,” McKennie wrote.

At Ravens minicamp Thursday, coach John Harbaugh offered prayers and condolences to McNair’s family.

A private memorial service will be held Thursday afternoon for faculty and students at the McDonogh chapel, said Nina Sinnott, director of communications for the Owings Mills school.

Those who knew McNair remember his gap-toothed smile as being a perfect introduction to his easygoing personality.

“He was the complete antithesis of what he appeared to be,” Deegan said. “He was soft spoken. I call him like a gentle giant. He was sweet, down to earth, humble. He worked hard in the classroom, worked hard on the field. He did what the coaches wanted him to do and he was a real team player. His teammates loved him.”

On the field, however, his play was anything but sweet.

St. Frances co-coach Henry Russell was co-defensive coordinator at McDonogh’s archrival, Gilman, for McNair’s first three years. He had known McNair since he was in sixth grade. Gilman also recruited him.

“He’s always been such a nice kid with that huge smile, just a happy-go-lucky kid,” Russell said, “but when he was on the field, he was a beast. He was very athletic for how big he is, a physical kid. McDonogh definitely wanted to run the ball behind him. He was such a giant. You had to game plan for Jordan and do different things on defense to disrupt what he was so good at. He was one of the premier linemen in the [Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Conference] for several years.”

McNair rose through the Hamilton youth football program to become a two-time All-Metro and two-time All-State selection. Listed on Maryland’s roster at 6 feet 4 and 325 pounds, he started drawing offers from top Division I football programs after he was named to MaxPreps’ Sophomore All-American team in 2014.

He opted for Maryland over many other Power 5 offers. Last fall, he played in the Terps’ game against Towson on Sept. 9, but ended up redshirting. After Maryland’s spring practice in April he was projected to be the second left tackle on the depth chart.

On Wednesday, Maryland football coach DJ Durkin issued a statement about McNair’s death.

“Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair. Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team,” Durkin said in the statement. “Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time.”

