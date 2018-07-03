Continuing ascent from Maryland, Ryan Richman named Wizards assistant coach

It didn’t take Ryan Richman long to go from Maryland women’s basketball practices to an NBA bench.

The Maryland graduate has been promoted from Washington Wizards player development coordinator to assistant coach, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Wizards assistants Sidney Lowe and Chad Iske left Scott Brooks’ staff this offseason, clearing space for Richman and New Orleans Pelicans assistant Robert Pack.

“I’m very fortunate to have two talented coaches added to my staff,” Brooks said, according to the Post. “I wish Sidney and Chad well. They were terrific the two years that we were together, but I’m excited to add Robert Pack and Ryan Richman.”

A 2011 graduate, Richman worked as a practice player for coach Brenda Frese and the Terps women before joining coach Mark Turgeon’s staff as a graduate assistant. He spent the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons with the Maryland men, Turgeon’s first two years in College Park. (Among Richman’s highlights: helping former City star and Terps guard Nick Faust with some after-hours, late-night shooting drills.)

The Wizards hired Richman as an assistant video coordinator before the 2013-14 season, and over time took on player development responsibilities. According to the Post, Richman was “a fixture after practices, staying with players as they got up extra shots up and putting them through pregame workouts.” He will coach the Wizards’ Summer League team this week.

