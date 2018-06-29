Top 2020 prospect Bryan Bresee (Damascus) has Maryland on list of 15 schools he's considering

To become a top football program, Maryland knows it has to compete with Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and other top football schools in recruiting.

Being on the final list of 15 schools of the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, defensive end Bryan Bresee, is a good start.

The Damascus High junior tweeted this week that the Terps made the cut.

Maryland’s coaching staff had their eyes locked on Bresee before anyone else. During his freshman year at Urbana, his head coach Dave Mencarini left midseason to join the Terps’ coaching staff. Two months after season’s end, the school sent an offer his way.

But then, a stream of other letters came rushing in. At the moment, there’s just a 17 percent chance Bresee chooses Maryland over Ohio State. Currently, 247 Sports predicts there’s an 83 percent chance Bresee, like many burgeoning stars, will fall into Urban Meyers’ hands.

Joining Maryland and the Buckeyes on Bresee’s list are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, USC and Wisconsin.

The 16-year old is 6-foot-2, 290 pounds — and likely, still growing. Bresee has the size, quick feet and tackling ability all defensive coordinators are seeking.

After following his head coach out the door at Urbana in 2016, he helped lead Damascus to 14-0 record and the Class 2A crown.

If the imposing, tradition-rich schools make the situation seem hopeless, it’s important to know that Bresee, at least, as of a year ago, isn’t nearly as interested in big names as he is in a close relationship with a team’s staff — the kind he had with his old neighbor Mencarini, who is in his second year with the Terps.

