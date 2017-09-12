Maryland football's next opponent has a lot of time off before they meet

The Central Florida football team opened the season with a 63-17 rout of Florida International. That was Aug. 31. The Knights’ second game will be against Maryland. That’s on Sept. 23.

Call it a season reopener. Early Friday, the threat of Hurricane Irma forced the cancellation of UCF’s home game that night against Memphis, already moved up a day in anticipation of inclement weather.

Now the storm has claimed this Saturday’s home game against Georgia Tech as well. According to the Orlando Sentinel, “the inability to gather Knights for meaningful practice after some players were released to be with their families limited UCF’s ability to host the game.”

With the latest cancellation, the Knights and Terps will have had a combined three weekends off ahead of their meeting in College Park.

Maryland has a bye this week after a comfortable win Saturday over Towson. Now it’ll have one less game of UCF film to study, too.

