Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison shows remorse, wants to improve

Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III spent the first two months of his freshman season proving all the doubters wrong. Those who said he was too small to be a big-time player in the Big Ten were left silent as defenders trying to stop him were mostly left grasping air.

As it turned out, one act of immaturity by the undersized Harrison proved more of a deterrent than most of the opponents he faced in the nine games he played.

On the brink of breaking the freshman rushing record set in 1997 by the school's all-time leading rusher, LaMont Jordan, Harrison was suspended indefinitely along with teammate DJ Turner. The two were charged by campus police after a Nov. 5 incident where they allegedly fired Airsoft guns at passersby.

At the time, Harrison had rushed for 633 yards on just 88 carries, and was 57 yards shy of running by Jordan's freshman record. Harrison would miss the team's last three regular-season games as well as the Quick Lane Bowl. His future as a Terp seemed in peril.

Harrison was reinstated right after the bowl game, a few weeks before charges of reckless endangerment, second-degree assault and threatening bodily harm to a student on school property were dropped for a lack of evidence. In some ways, the former DeMatha standout is now trying to prove himself all over again.

"I feel it's definitely matured me," he said after practice Thursday. "I know I can't have any more slip-ups, and I'm glad I got that out of the way."

Asked if he ever thought the incident might have brought an end to his Maryland career, Harrison said, "Of course I got to that point. I was wondering which way things were going to go, but I just kept praying. I know coach [DJ] Durkin had my back, and the whole university had my back. I knew however it turned out was going to be the best for me."

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the incident occurred, Harrison seemed contrite for his actions and said he was "appreciative" for the support of Durkin and the school's administration, in particular university president Wallace D. Loh.

"First, I just want to apologize for the negative light I put on the university, my coaches, the fans," Harrison said without prompting. "I know it was really hard for everybody when I was no longer with the team for the period of time that I was."

Asked how motivated he will be next season because of what happened, Harrison said, "It really means a lot. This really got to me, how fast like everything was almost taken away from me. It really put an emphasis on me to work as hard as I can and stay focused and do what I came here to do."

Durkin, who believed that Harrison's behavior was out of character compared to what he had demonstrated from the time he had had arrived last summer, said he thinks the burgeoning star has learned from the couple of hours of what Harrison called "foolishness."

"Lorenzo's a very intelligent kid, so I know he's gained perspective on things," Durkin said recently. "The big thing for me, my coaching staff, for him, is to convey that message to the rest of the team. I think smart people learn from others' mistakes, not just their own. We're certainly happy to have him back."

The return of the 5-foot-8, 193-pound Harrison should give the Terps one of the best pair of running backs in the Big Ten, if not the country. While Harrison's 7.2 yards per carry was a Maryland freshman record — as was his streak of touchdowns in each of his first four games — rising junior Ty Johnson's average of 9.1 yards per carry was a school record.

According to Durkin, Harrison has picked up where he left off as a freshman.

"Lorenzo's had a really good spring. He's a dynamic guy with the ball in his hands. I think he showed that in games last year as a true freshman," Durkin said on a Big Ten coaches' teleconference Wednesday. "He's a tough guy to tackle, a physical runner, low center of gravity. He's powerful, he's quick."

Said junior offensive tackle Derwin Gray, "Lolo [Harrison's nickname] has always been a great player. … He's got gifts that you can't really teach. He's got great vision. For him to be a young player, he's very ahead of the eight ball right now. His future is bright here."

Before he was suspended, there was only talk of when, not if, he was going to break Jordan's record. While it wasn't clear at the time whether Harrison was aware of the record — like the rest of the freshmen, he wasn't allowed to talk to the media last season — he said Thursday it was hard to ignore.

"I was pretty conscious of it because people kept telling me, 'You're almost there, you're almost there, you'll probably break it this game,'" Harrison said. "When I got suspended, it hurt me, but it kind of hurt me more that I wasn't out there with my team. I knew how much it affected them."

Still, there is room for improvement, with everything from practice habits to pass-blocking techniques to not trying to wriggle free for a 40-yard run every time he touches the ball. Durkin would like to see Harrison, as well as Johnson, think about gaining yards toward first downs rather than scoring touchdowns.

Though Harrison's freshman year was filled with remarkable runs — a 40-yard touchdown on his first carry against Florida International and a 62-yard touchdown early against Purdue stand out — he also had nine carries where he lost yardage, including two when he had a season-high 105 yards against Michigan State.

"Knowing when the big run isn't there and putting a foot in the ground and getting positive yardage," Durkin said of what Harrison can improve upon. "With the change-of-direction things he does, he can make guys miss. Big losses on some plays that he doesn't have to, that's just him learning his position more and more with experience."

Said Harrison: "I feel like I did a pretty decent job last year, but I feel like I have a lot to prove. I showed I'm pretty shifty and I can score touchdowns, but I feel there's still a lot people want to see from me. A lot of people still doubt me."

Note: A day after four-star quarterback Tyler DeSue became the second high school player to orally commit for 2018, the Terps received a commitment from three-star linebacker Nihym Anderson, who is rated the No. 52 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.com.