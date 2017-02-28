Maryland basketball back in the win column with blowout victory at Rutgers

The start of the second half of games had been the biggest problem for the Maryland men's basketball team during its first three-game losing streak in five years.

In the first two losses, at Wisconsin and at home to Minnesota, the Terps watched a first-half lead evaporate quickly. In its most recent defeat, at home to Iowa on Saturday, Maryland simply disappeared.

Faced with the possibility of losing their top-four seed and double-bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, the old Terps reappeared Tuesday against Rutgers at the Louis Brown Athletic Center.

It figured that Maryland's 79-59 victory — spurred by a 16-2 run at the start of the second half —came on the road, where the Terps finished 7-2 in league play.

It helped that the Scarlet Knights, whose 2-14 Big Ten record included several near-misses and close losses, wilted under Maryland's defensive pressure to start the second half.

Considering the balance Maryland (23-7, 11-5) showed offensive — all 10 players scored, with no one getting more than junior guard Melo Trimble's 11 — it was one of more impressive performances of the season, albeit against the conference's worst team.

Trimble also had seven assists to lead the second-half passfest, when the Terps had 12 assists on their 18 baskets. Redshirt sophomore forward Ivan Bender had 0 points, while senior center Damonte Dodd added nine, all in the second half. Freshman guard Anthony Cowan also scored nine.

Junior guard Mike Williams led Rutgers (13-17, 2-15) with 14 points. The Terps held sophomore guard Corey Sanders to just six points — less than half his average — on 2-for-10 shooting.

Unlike the boos the Terps heard at the end of the loss to Iowa, they heard cheers Tuesday from a large contingent of Maryland fans that came for the game.

It was the most one-sided win for Maryland in the Big Ten since the Terps beat Illinois by 84-59 in the opener.

There is still work to be done to get a bye to the conference quarterfinals. The Terps don't have the tiebreaker against Minnesota, which also won Tuesday, and might need to beat Michigan State at home Sunday.

After Rutgers scored on four of its first five possessions, with three of the baskets by graduate transfer center C.J. Gettys, the Maryland defense got more aggressive, and its offense followed suit.

Trailing 8-5, the Terps went on a 9-0 run that kept them in the lead the rest of the half. But every time it seemed that Maryland would stretch its lead, the Terps committed a turnover or couldn't grab a defensive rebound.

The biggest offender was Dodd, who finished the half with three turnovers, two moving screens, and one rebound in just six first-half minutes.

Fortunately for the Terps, redshirt sophomore Ivan Bender and graduate transfer L.G. Gill combined for 10 of Maryland's 15 first-half bench points. Rutgers had just two points off the bench.

Maryland finished the half up four after Trimble followed his own miss with an off-balanced put-back right before the halftime buzzer.

On the previous possession, Sanders missed a 3-pointer for Rutgers, but Cowan couldn't corral a long rebound and forward Deshawn Freeman hit a corner 3-pointer.

Cowan led Maryland with nine points at half, while Trimble added six. Freeman led Rutgers with 11 points, with Gettys getting 10. Each team shot 2-for-8 on 3-pointers, with the Scarlet Knights missing their first five.

After Gettys opened the second half with a short jumper, Maryland went on an 8-0 run, with Dodd scoring his first basket of the game inside, Huerter scoring his first on a 3-pointer and Trimble adding a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 10. Rutgers called timeout to try to stem the run.

A rebound follow by Dodd off a miss by Trimble stretched the lead to 12.

More importantly, the Terps made defensive stops, particularly inside. Dodd was more active, as were his teammates, who forced the Scarlet Knights into tougher shots, and also came up with a couple of turnovers to get the offense going.

Redshirt sophomore guard Dion Wiley made a corner 3-pointer to give Maryland its biggest lead at 49-34.

It was the first shot Wiley made since the Big Ten opener against Illinois. He has missed most of that time with a back injury.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56