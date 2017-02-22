Maryland basketball falls apart in second half of 89-75 home loss to Minnesota

Melo Trimble seemed to be putting his shooting slump behind him, and the Terps, despite losing to then-No. 11 Wisconsin on Sunday, seemed ready to close the season better than they did last season.

Maybe not.

Though Trimble spent the first half of Wednesday's game setting up his teammates while missing six of seven shots from the field, the junior guard spent the second half in a funk that seemed to affect the rest of the team.

The result was a deflating 89-75 loss for No. 24 Maryland (22-6, 10-5), which has now dropped four of its last six games and is in jeopardy of falling out of one of the top four spots in next month's Big Ten tournament.

The win was the the sixth straight for Minnesota (21-7, 9-6), which hasn't lost since the Terps beat the Gophers in Minneapolis on Jan. 28. Five Minnesota players finished in double figures, led by reserve guard Dupree McBrayer with 18 points.

Redshirt sophomore Ivan Bender, who took the place of injured center Michal Cekovsky (broken ankle) led the Terps with a career high 15 points, 12 in the first half. Trimble and freshman guard Anthony Cowan each had 11.

Leading 35-34 at halftime, Maryland watched Minnesota guard Akeem Springs hit two straight 3-pointers to start the second half.

After freshman wing Kevin Huerter scored his first points of the game on a 3-pointer to tie the score at 42, the Terps seemed to be taking control. A tough, off-balanced drive by Cowan made it 49-46.

Still leading, 53-50, following a free throw by Bender, the Terps couldn't stop McBrayer from leading Minnesota's game-breaking run.

McBrayer scored seven straight points in a 9-0 run that was briefly interrupted by a 3-point shot by Trimble. With Minnesota leading 61-60, McBrayer started another 9-0 run that eventually stretched to a 12-point lead.

The first half was filled with runs by both teams.

After Huerter found Dodd for a dunk and a 4-2 lead for the Terps, Springs scored all 10 points in a 10-2 run for the Gophers. Then it was Brantley's turn. His 3-pointer started a 14-3 run that ended with 10 straight points for Maryland, which took a 21-17 lead.

Following a timeout by Minnesota coach Richard Pitino, the Gophers scored 10 straight, finishing on back-to-back 3-pointers by McBrayer and Mason, leading to a timeout by Turgeon. The Terps responded in kind, with a 13-2 run highlighted by back-to-back dunks by Bender.

A 3-point play by Mason cut the deficit to one, a third straight basket by Bender put it back to three and Minnesota cut it back to one on a dunk by backup center Bakary Konate.

Brantley's 40-foot heave right before the halftime buzzer rimmed out.

Maryland, which was badly outrebounded (26-11) in the second half of Sunday's loss at Wisconsin, held a 24-16 edge on the boards in the first half agains the Gophers, and maintained a rebounding advantage throughout the game.

Bender, who had 12 points in the first half, was the beneficiary of several neat feeds from both Trimble and Huerter, who accounted for nine of Maryland's 12 first-half assists on 16 baskets.

Trimble, who came into the game hitting 21 of 34 shots over the previous two games, including eight of 12 3-pointers, hit his first shot of the game on a left-handed drive, but then missed his next six, including three 3's. After the hot start, Springs was slowed by two early fouls and finished the first half with 10 points.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56