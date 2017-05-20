Terps defenseman Mac Pons embraces role off bench after coming back from injury

The first practice for the Maryland men's lacrosse team before its game against Albany in April was a highly anticipated one considering what was at stake between the two Top 5 teams. But that session was even more nerve-wracking for defenseman Mac Pons, who was making his season debut on a surgically repaired right knee.

"I think the first practice I participated in, I was definitely a little nervous going into it because it was my first contact practice," the senior recalled. "But the first move I made, it didn't hurt at all. After that, I was thinking, 'Wow, that felt good. I think I'm ready to go.'"

After missing nine contests, Pons, a Bel Air resident and Boys' Latin graduate, has gradually worked his way back into the defensive rotation for the top-seeded Terps (13-3), who will meet the No. 8 seed Great Danes (15-2) again in an NCAA Division I tournament quarterfinal at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

A full-time starter in 2015 and 2016, Pons has not yet regained that status this spring and has picked up only one ground ball in seven games. But that does not diminish the importance of his return in the eyes of his teammates and coaches.

Asked what Pons brings to Maryland, senior defenseman Tim Muller replied, "Just a lot of leadership. ... This is his fourth year playing. He's got a lot of experience and definitely has a lot of leadership qualities that we can use."

Said coach John Tillman: "For the next guy you bring in, that fourth defenseman you can rotate in and has been a four-year guy, it's been great. ... He brings so much to us with his leadership and his communication skills. He's moving great, he makes good decisions in the clearing game. We're really happy."

Pons was expected to join Muller, short-stick defensive midfielders Isaiah Davis-Allen and Nick Manis (Severn), and long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt to solidify a defense that had graduated defenseman Matt Dunn, goalkeeper Dan Morris and long-stick midfielder Greg Danseglio. But his season was delayed when he injured his right knee in early December.

Pons said he underwent surgery that month and sat down with members of the university's athletic training staff, who advised him that he could play but could miss the first half of the 2017 campaign. Pons said that plan, rather than sitting out and playing in 2018, suited him just fine.

"I think the biggest factor for me in deciding not to redshirt was the guys I came in with and just competing with them," Pons said. "We're a close-knit group. So it was important for me to go out with the guys I came in with."

So Pons began rehabilitating his knee. He wore a brace and used crutches for about a month before working on light exercises intended to strengthen the muscles around his knee. In February, Pons got to the more serious work of building up his knee before being cleared to run in late March.

At the height of his rehab, Pons and Brian Simerville, a trainer with the Terps football team, met three times a day beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. ("Me and my trainer, we have a pretty good relationship, I would say," Pons quipped.) Sometimes the process was slow and lonesome.

"It definitely takes a toll on you mentally," he said. "There's always a point where you kind of hit a wall and you're just frustrated about the whole process. It's definitely depressing not to be able to practice with the guys and you don't really feel as much a part of it as you would if you were playing. But I think our whole team has helped me a lot. We're always keeping each other upbeat."

Muller said he never heard Pons voice any doubts about his ability to return.

"He was always positive and was doing everything he could by being in the locker room and being in the weight room and getting treatment," Muller said. "If he had to be here until 8 o'clock at night to get better, he was doing that. So I think he was motivated to get back."

Muller, junior Bryce Young and sophomore Curtis Corley have started all 16 games on close defense. Pons, who has been the first defenseman off the bench, said he has no intention of disrupting their chemistry for the sake of a label as a starter.

"My role is coming off the bench and providing some energy and some minutes for the guys who are a little tired," he said. "And I'm just helping mentally by talking to the guys on the sideline after they come off and just keeping morale high."

Maryland has a chance to advance to its fourth consecutive final four and sixth in the last seven years, but must get past Albany, which lost to Maryland 12-11 in the regular season. Pons said he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Terps get to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

"I'm just thankful to be able to practice and the ability to be able to play in games is just awesome," he said. "We're just worried about our next game. We're worried about Albany, and hopefully, we can get the job done."

