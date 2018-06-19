Viewing, services set for Maryland football player and former McDonogh student Jordan McNair

A viewing for Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player and McDonogh alumnus who died Wednesday, will be today with a funeral and burial set for Wednesday, according to the Wylie Funeral Homes website.

The viewing will be today from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wylie Funeral Home on Liberty Road in Randallstown.

The funeral will be Wednesday at New Psalmist Baptist Church with a wake at 9:30 a.m. and the service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at King Memorial Park.

McNair, 19, a Baltimore native and Randallstown resident, died two weeks after collapsing during an organized team workout in College Park. No cause of death has been announced.

He played in one game last season for Maryland and was a two-time All-Metro guard at McDonogh.

A private memorial service for McDonogh faculty and students was held Thursday at the school’s chapel.