Terps beat Indiana 75-72 to jump into first place in Big Ten

The big names came to Xfinity Center on Tuesday night to watch Maryland and Indiana.

And they got to see a big-time show.

Though neither team was ranked in the top 25 — with the Terps exiting shortly after the season began and the Hoosiers free falling out this week after a recent three-game losing streak — it still felt like a heavyweight matchup.

Junior guard Melo Trimble overcame some foul trouble early in the second half to lead the Terps to a 75-72 victory. Trimble’s two free throws with 8.2 seconds left came before Indiana guard Robert Johnson missed a 3-pointer that could have sent the game to overtime.

The victory, played out before an announced crowd of 17,213 that included Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams as well as Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh put Maryland (15-2, 3-1) into a five-way tie for first place in the Big Ten.

Trimble finished with 18 points, while freshman guard Anthony Cowan added 15 and freshmen Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson each finished with 11. Huerter’s 3-pointer in the final minute gave the Terps the lead.

James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (11-6, 1-3) with 22 points.

Maryland’s defense helped the Terps get off quickly, with five blocks on Indiana’s first 18 shots and a couple of steals. Two early 3-pointers by Jackson helped Maryland lead for most of the first half.

With the Terps ahead 21-14 after Justin Jackson took a rebound away from Bryant and scored inside, the Hoosiers finally started hitting. Two straight 3-pointers by freshman guard Curtis Jones started an 8-2 run that pulled Indiana within a point, 23-22.

Maryland stretched its lead back to six on on a corner 3-pointer by junior guard Jaylen Brantley. But James Blackmon, who had been saddled with two fouls in the first 1:41 of the game, scored eight points in a 12-6 run to tie the game at 34.

The Hoosiers jumped ahead for the first time since early in the game on two free throws by sophomore forward Juwan Morgan, but a free throw each by \Jackson and L.G. Gill returned the lead to the Terps. A putback by Bryant gave Indiana a 38-37 lead with 6.8 seconds left in the half.

After a timeout, Trimble got the inbounds pass to Dodd, who quickly returned it. Trimble weaved through traffic in the lane and threw in a right-handed scoop right before the halftime horn sounded, giving Maryland a 39-38 lead. Trimble and Jackson finished the half with nine, as did Blackmon.

Not only did some late shooting help close the game for the Hoosiers, who hit nine of their last 16 shots after missing 16 of their first 22, but so did their offensive rebounding. Indiana outrebounded Maryland, 24-16, including 13-6 on the offensive boards.

In the second half the Terps extended the lead to 43-40 as freshman guard Anthony Cowan and senior center Damonte Dodd each hit a pair of free throws.

After the Hoosiers recaptured the lead on a turnaround jumper by sophomore forward Juwan Morgan and 3-pointer by senior guard Robert Johnson, Trimble was called for charging into Johnson with 16:42 left.

Both Trimble and Johnson came off the court. Trimble took a seat with his third personal, but Johnson had to be helped off by a couple of teammates. It didn’t prevent the Hoosiers from extending their lead.

Blackmon, who missed some of last season with an ACL injury, drove on Brantley for a layup, and then scored on a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer. With the Hoosiers looking to break it open, Trimble returned.

A drive and two subsequent free throws by Trimble pulled the Terps within one. After junior guard Josh Newkirk retrieved an air ball for a layup, a free throw by Trimble pulled the Terps to within 57-55 midway through the half.

Newkirk went out with his fourth personal, and Johnson returned, immediately hitting a corner 3 to push Indiana’s lead to five. Junior guard Jared Nickens drew a foul — Indiana’s seventh, putting the Hoosiers over the limit — and hit both ends of a one-and-one.

A steal and drive by Cowan cut it to one. After a travel call on Indiana gave the Terps a chance to take the lead, Trimble’s floater went in and out and Dodd had a rebound pop out of his hands.

