Maryland holds on to beat Indiana, 42-39, to break three-game losing streak

Nearly two months ago, Maryland opened the 2017 season by winning a wild shootout to beat then-No. 23 Texas at Austin. In the process, the Terps also lost two key players for the season, sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and senior linebacker Jessie Aniebonam.

With the once-promising season imploding after three straight losses, the Terps won another shootout Saturday, this time overcoming an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Indiana on homecoming day, 42-39, behind the receiver DJ Moore’s playmaking and running back Jake Funk’s nose for the goal line.

The victory might not have completely reignited the hopes for Maryland (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) to go to a second straight bowl game under coach DJ Durkin, but a victory next Saturday at Rutgers would put the Terps on the brink of bowl eligibility.

The loss kept Indiana (3-5, 0-5) at the bottom of the Big Ten East.

Moore finished with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown — extending his streak on consecutive games with a catch to 29 games, one shy of Torrey Smith’s school record — while Funk scored a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter to give the Terps a 42-33 lead with 10:14 to go.

After a six-play, 74-yard scoring drive by the Hoosiers cut Maryland’s lead to three with a little over eight minutes left, it seemed that the Terps would extend their lead when sophomore quarterback Max Bortenschlager found senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs for a 33-yard gain to the Indiana 37

But the drive went nowhere — in fact it went backward — and the Terps were forced to punt. A defense ranked last in the Big Ten in many categories, and with a penchant for giving up big plays on third-and-long, forced the Hoosiers to punt after backup quarterback Richard Lagow’s third-and-7 pass sailed out of bounds.

The Terps started their next drive well, too, with a 14-yard run by junior running back Ty Johnson. That drive stalled as well. After considering going for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 48, Maryland punted. Wade Lees’ punt was recovered at the Indiana 1 with two minutes left in the game.

After seemingly forcing a fourth down, senior linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and the Hoosiers were still alive. But after completing a first-down pass to his team’s 37, Lagow missed on one pass, had another dropped and a third was caught short of the first-down marker.

The Terps took over with 46 seconds left and held on for the win.

Best play

After his interception and 18-yard return to the Indiana 14 set up Maryland’s first touchdown on a 14-yard run by Lorenzo Harrison III, Darnell Savage Jr. helped the Terps get back in the game.

With the Terps trailing 16-7 in the second quarter, Savage blocked an Indiana punt and ran untouched for a 16-yard score to cut Maryland’s deficit to 16-14 with a little under eight minutes left in the half.

Worst play

On Indiana’s ensuing possession, Maryland was called for having 12 men on the field with the Hoosiers looking at third-and-13 from its own 27.

On third-and-8, Ramsey completed an off-balanced pass to wide reciever Simmie Cobbs after a Maryland defender slipped. The Hoosiers would go up 23-14 when Ramsey hit Luke Timian on a 23-yard touchdown pass on third-and-11.

What it means

Maryland can make the trip up to Piscataway, N.J. — not Yankee Stadium, where the game was supposed to be played — with a little more confidence and a lot more to play for in terms of a potential bowl game.

