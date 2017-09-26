Maryland freshman quarterback Kasim Hill out for season with torn ACL

Just three games into the season, the Maryland football team has lost its top two quarterbacks for the year.

Freshman Kasim Hill will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s loss to Central Florida, Terps coach DJ Durkin announced Tuesday.

The injury comes just three weeks after sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL in the season opener at Texas.

"I really feel for Kasim. There are not many kids that have higher character than that guy,” Durkin said. “He worked really hard and I thought he performed really well for this team. It was a tough play. He was competing, got spun around and got hit and obviously went down in the game.

"He'll bounce back. He's got a great future in football both here and beyond. I think that's pretty clear. That guy's a phenomenal talent and doesn't even compare to the type of person he is. He's got a great attitude about it. He's looking this thing right in the face and saying, 'Let's go get it.' He'll be back with us when time allows."

Hill, a four-star recruit out of St. John’s in Washington who also played at Gilman, had been off to a promising start to his career. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in three games played.

Sophomore Max Bortenschlager, who replaced Hill against UCF, is the top quarterback on the depth chart. The Terps also have junior transfer Caleb Henderson, but he’s coming off a foot injury suffered during the spring that hampered him into fall camp.

Asked what gives him confidence that Bortenschlager can do the job, Durkin said, "His own confidence in himself. Max is a tough kid. He went in a tough spot and I thought it was a gutsy performance. He did really well. It wasn't perfect, but who would expect it to be? He's tough, he competes. Max has confidence in himself and we have confidence in him."