Brantley's big performance has Terps coach Mark Turgeon saying, 'Jaylen's balling'

In the most impressive burst of his Maryland career, junior guard Jaylen Brantley went back to the future Saturday against Illinois at the State Farm Center.

In a five-minute span during the second half, Brantley scored 10 straight points, helped turn an eight-point deficit into a 10-point lead and eventually led the Terps to a 62-56 victory.

It had been a long time since Brantley, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half, had taken over a game. It was the first time he had done that in the Big Ten since making the transition from junior college last season.

The only other time Brantley had a scoring surge like Saturday's was against Princeton at Royal Farms Arena last season, when he scored a career-high 14 points in the second half long after the outcome had been decided.

"I just think when I'm in a zone like that, keep giving me the ball with confidence and I'll try to make something happen," said Brantley, who also had six rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.

For those who remember Brantley from his AAU days, it was reminiscent of when he was the point guard on a Boston-based team that included future NBA players such as Nerlens Noel, Michael Carter-Williams and former Terps teammate Jake Layman.

As a rising junior in high school in Springfield, Mass., Brantley helped that team win a national AAU championship.

"I was just trying to be myself, just play my game how I normally play before I got here; I was really calm," Brantley said Saturday. "I feel like I'm more comfortable, like I have been all season. Melo [Trimble] and Ant[hony] Cowan just kept telling me to shoot the ball, don't think about it. Just be aggressive."

Said Trimble, "As a team, we all give each other a lot of confidence. The defense wasn't trying to focus on him as much, so I told Jaylen to be aggressive. We start making plays for him, he started making threes, started getting to the line, making layups. He really changed the game in the second half."

It wasn't just Brantley's two 3-pointers that helped bring the Terps back in the game. It was his defense and his fearless drives to the basket that helped Maryland go on a 22-4 run to eventually take a 10-point lead.

"Anytime you see the ball go in the hole, it gives you a little confidence," Illinois coach John Groce said. "I thought he was the difference-maker because we had defended really, really well for the bulk of the game."

Turgeon has talked all season about the transformation of Brantley from last season, when he seemed intimidated and overmatched, particularly in the Big Ten.

"He's not our shortest guy because maybe Anthony is, but he's our toughest guy," Turgeon said. "He brings toughness out there. He played with great toughness in the first half; he was boxing 6-[foot]-9 guys out. We fed off his energy today. …We just kind of rode Jaylen in the second half. "

Brantley's burst came after an outburst by Turgeon. When freshman wing Kevin Huerter overthrew a crosscourt outlet pass to Trimble, who lost the ball out of bounds, Turgeon slammed his fist on his clipboard, cracking it. During the media timeout that followed, he put Brantley in the game for Huerter.

Turgeon credited his players with helping get the ball to Brantley.

"They were telling me what to run for Jaylen so we were flipping the plays," Turgeon said. "Plays that might have been for Huerter, we ran for Jaylen. He was feeling it. We were yelling, 'Jaylen's balling. He's balling; get out of his way.' We were having fun with it. You've got to have fun, these games are so intense."

Trimble said that Brantley had demonstrated some of what he showed Saturday in practice last season, when he struggled to get off the bench and even lost his backup role behind Trimble and Rasheed Sulaimon to former walk-on Varun Ram for a long stretch in the middle of the Big Ten schedule.

"He was really a threat in practice, and we really had to guard him," Trimble said. "We had him as the best player [on the scout team]. He's doing the same thing this year.

This time, though, he's doing it in games. The early-season struggles of fellow juniors Jared Nickens and Dion Wiley gave Brantley an opportunity to fill the role at shooting guard, and he has played well.

Brantley is averaging 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.7 minutes per game this season. He's reached double figures in scoring five times, including both games against Illinois.

He had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in Maryland's 84-59 win over the Fighting Illini on Dec. 27 in College Park.

"I knew I had a good game against them the first time. I knew if I hit one shot, I could get the team going," Brantley said Saturday.

Groce said Brantley was part of his team's pre-game scouting report going into the game.

"We had him pegged. He's been great; if you look at his statistics against Illinois, he's been terrific," Groce said. "Our guys certainly respect him. He's a good player; we're very well aware of what he's brings them off the bench."

