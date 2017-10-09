Suspended Terps defensive back Alex Woods to leave program

Maryland defensive back Alex Woods, who was suspended indefinitely before the start of the season for unspecified violations of the school's student-athlete code of conduct, announced Monday that he will be leaving the program after this semester.

"I will like to thank Coach [DJ] Durkin and the Maryland staff for this opportunity but I will be leaving maryland after this semester," Woods tweeted Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Woods, a redshirt junior, was a three-star recruit for Lackawanna C.C. (Pa.) and the No. 12 junior-college cornerback prospect. His arrival was expected to add depth to the team’s cornerback position.

But a week before the Terps’ season opener against Texas, Woods and highly touted freshman safety Markquese Bell were suspended. Durkin said both would be held out of practice and games until their issue is “resolved.” Neither has played this season.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer