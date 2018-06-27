After months of silence, new Maryland AD Evans discusses self-review of report mentioning Stone

Months after Yahoo! Sports reported that former Maryland standout Diamond Stone was given more than $14,000 from an agent, newly named athletic director Damon Evans said there is no indication to date that men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon or his staff had any involvement in the alleged transaction.

Stone’s name surfaced in a report alleging that player agent Andy Miller gave the former McDonald’s All-American money to entice him to hire Miller’s management company. As it turned out, Stone signed with another agent — who has since dropped him — and he has played only seven NBA games the past two years.

Two days after the report came out in late February, Evans said the university would investigate the matter internally.

“We had a former student-athlete that was named … so we did our due diligence taking a look at our program,” Evans said Tuesday during his introductory news conference as the department’s permanent athletic director.

CAPTION Speaking with Terps basketball commit Jalen Smith, a former player for Mount Saint Joseph. (Don Markus / Baltimore Sun video) Speaking with Terps basketball commit Jalen Smith, a former player for Mount Saint Joseph. (Don Markus / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Former Maryland point guard Keith Gatlin talks about coaching in the Capital Classic after playing in the game 35 years ago, as well as coaching future Terp Aaron Wiggins. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Former Maryland point guard Keith Gatlin talks about coaching in the Capital Classic after playing in the game 35 years ago, as well as coaching future Terp Aaron Wiggins. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

“We just wanted to make sure we looked into the situation, understood what was going on, and that’s where we are. Right now I feel comfortable with where we are.”

Asked whether the self-review is over, Evans said: “I never [say] things are over because that’s in the hands of — I don’t know what the NCAA’s going to do regarding these former student-athletes and the jurisdiction that they have over these former student-athletes.

“The NCAA can show up at any time that they want to. They'll call you and tell you. Plus, with the corruption scandal, who knows how things are going to work out. But we have done our due diligence and we are in a good spot right now.”

When the report came out two days before the Terps played Michigan in the final home game of the season, Turgeon vehemently denied any contact with Miller personally or between Miller and any of his current or former staff members.

“I do not have a relationship with Andy Miller or anyone from his agency, and at no time have I ever had a conversation with Andy Miller or his agency regarding any Maryland basketball player,” Turgeon said at the time. “We remain steadfast in upholding a program of integrity that reflects the values of our university community."

Browse photos above of Damon Evans, who was introduced Tuesday as Maryland's athletic director.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56