Freshman linebacker Nihym Anderson granted release from Maryland football team

Freshman linebacker Nihym Anderson, a former three-star prospect from Vineland, N.J., has been granted his release from Maryland and will be able to transfer, a team spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Anderson, who was not expected to play much if at all this season, is the first Terp to leave the program since an ESPN report that described a “toxic culture” within the football team. He is the second Terp to leave the team this month after linebacker Brett Shepherd departed a few days before ESPN’s report.

Anderson was rated the No. 23 overall prospect in New Jersey and No. 975 player overall in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports.com Composite rankings.

Class of 2019 recruit Parker Moorer, a three-star offensive lineman from North Carolina, announced Aug. 11 — the day third-year coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave following the heatstroke death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair on June 13 — that he had reopened his search after orally committing to Maryland.

Browse above for pictures from Maryland football practice.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56