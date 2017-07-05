Three-star D.C. cornerback Noah Boykin commits to Terps

Three-star Woodson (D.C.) safety Noah Boykin committed to Maryland on Wednesday, giving the Terps their highest-rated skill position player in the Class of 2018.

Boykin, who also claimed offers from Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma and other top schools, said on Twitter that his pledge was "one of the hardest decisions I will make in my life."

Boykin is rated a four-star recruit and the No. 266 overall player by 247Sports.com, but he’s considered a three-star prospect on the three other major recruiting services. Overall, he’s the No. 490 prospect, No. 3 Washington recruit and No. 47 cornerback in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings.

The 14th member of Maryland’s recruiting class, Boykin joins Woodson teammate Vincent Flythe as the second cornerback in the group. His commitment also again highlights defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim’s value to the program’s booming recruiting efforts.

Of the five top-10 Washington recruits to have committed so far, three are Maryland pledges. Abdul-Rahim is the primary recruiter for each. He also is the primary recruiter for DeMatha four-star linemen Austin Fontaine and Evan Gregory, who committed in April.

You can watch junior-year highlights of Boykin here.

