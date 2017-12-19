After record-breaking season, Maryland receiver DJ Moore announces he's turning pro

In a move that was widely expected after his record-setting junior season, Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s turning pro.

Moore, who set a single-season school record with 80 receptions last season, is the second Terps football player to forego his senior year, following cornerback JC Jackson.

Despite playing on an offense that lost its two top quarterbacks in the first three weeks, started two others and played five overall, Moore was named the Big Ten's top receiver.

Along with the 80 catches, Moore led the Big Ten in receiving yardage with 1,033 and was tied for fourth in touchdown catches with eight. He also had a 21-yard touchdown run against Towson.

Moore passed both Stefon Diggs and Darrius Heyward-Bey in career touchdown catches this season, and with 17 ranks fourth behind Jermaine Lewis (21), Torrey Smith (19) and Greg Hill (18) on Maryland’s all-time list.

Moore’s 146 career receptions rank fifth in program history. Moore became only the sixth player in Maryland history to finish with at least 2,000 receiving yards (2,027).

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Moore is projected to be one of the top receivers taken in the 2018 NFL Draft.

