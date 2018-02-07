Maryland's DJ Moore, JC Jackson invited to NFL scouting combine

Wide receiver DJ Moore and cornerback JC Jackson, who both announced after the 2017 season that they wouldn’t return to the Maryland football team for their respective senior years, have been invited to the NFL scouting combine, which begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis.

A first-team All-Big Ten player and the league’s winner of the Richter-Howard Award as its top receiver, Moore set a single-season school record with 80 catches for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns.

In three seasons, Moore finished fourth in team history in career touchdown receptions (17), fifth in receptions (146) and sixth in receiving yards (2,027). He also had a 21-yard touchdown run against Towson last season.

Last season, Moore became the first Maryland receiver since Torrey Smith to gain more than 200 yards in a game when he caught 12 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern.

Jackson, who transferred to Maryland after starting his college career at Florida, received All-Big Ten honorable mention. His three interceptions tied for the team lead and his seven pass breakups ranked second.

Moore is projected to be among the top wideouts picked in the NFL draft scheduled April 26-28.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. tweeted in December his top five receivers, ranking Moore behind only Alabama’s Calvin Ridley.

