Maryland center Michal Cekovsky's heel injury isn't season-ending

The left heel injury Maryland center Michal Cekovsky suffered at practice Tuesday in College Park and that kept him out of Wednesday’s loss at No. 3 Purdue isn’t season-ending, Terps coach Mark Turgeon confirmed Saturday.

While Turgeon said that Cekovsky’s situation is “day by day,” he inferred that Maryland will be without the 7-foot-1, 250-pound Slovakian when Maryland (15-9, 4-7 Big Ten) hosts Wisconsin (10-14, 3-8) on Sunday at Xfinity Center in a 1 p.m. game.

Cekovsky, who broke his left ankle last season playing against the Badgers and missed the last six games, suffered a bruised heel after coming down awkwardly following a dunk.

“Structurally he’s fine,” Turgeon said of Cekovsky, whose injury was clarified when he had a CAT scan Thursday. “He’s got a little bruise down there on his heel. We’ll see how much better he can get.”

The injury to Cekovsky is the latest in a season that has been significantly impacted by sophomore forward Justin Jackson tearing the labrum in his right shoulder and redshirt junior forward Ivan Bender tearing the meniscus in his right knee. Both players have been out since late December and will not be back this season.

Freshman center Bruno Fernando, who started in Cekovsky’s place against Purdue, kept the Terps competitive in what turned out to be a 75-67 loss. Fernando, who has had his own problems staying healthy because of ankle injuries and a bout with the flu, held his own against 7-2, 290-pound senior center Isaac Haas.

Fernando finished with his second career double double, with 20 points and 10 rebounds. After a quiet first half, Fernando scored 15 points in the second half despite picking up his fourth personal foul with 11:52 remaining. Haas wound up with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Asked if the way Fernando played through foul trouble, along with a lack of depth at center, will affect the way he uses the 6-10 Angolan, Turgeon said, “I think if he picks up two [fouls] in the first half I can’t keep him in. … Hopefully being at home is going to be a little bit different.

“His fouls is what we have to correct. Over the back, throwing a guy down, the illegal screen was Anthony [Cowan’s] fault — he went too quick. Three of his four fouls we could have prevented, that’s what we have to change. He changed that the last seven minutes. He played a lot smarter.”

If Haas was difficult to contend with because of his massive size and strength, Wisconsin center Ethan Happ is often a matchup nightmare because of his footwork and dexterity in the low post. The 6-10, 235-pound redshirt junior is averaging team-highs of 17.4 points and 8.5 rebounds, as well as a team-high 3.9 assists per game.

“I don’t want to discredit anybody else — there’s a lot of good centers in our league — but Ceko goes down and we play the two best centers in the league back-to-back, which makes it really hard on us,” Turgeon said. “We’ll throw a lot of different things at [Happ].

“Bruno’s got to get him. Sean [Obi] has got to try to guard him. I’m sure Josh [Tomaic] will have a shot. We might even try Darryl [Morsell] on him and try to help Darryl out as much as we can. We’re just trying to get through it.”

Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), a 6-4, 205-pound freshman from Baltimore who has often found himself guarding bigger players this season, said he is looking forward to the challenge if asked.

“I just like doing whatever to help the team win,” he said Saturday. “If Coach Turgeon feels I need to guard him in order to help the team win, that’s what I’ve got to do.

“I embrace it as a challenge. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to guard the other team’s best player or more talented guys. I know Ethan Happ is one of the more talented guys in this league.”

Aside from getting slightly encouraging news on Cekovsky, who some feared might have suffered a more serious injury that would have ended his season and college career, the Terps will have redshirt junior guard Dion Wiley back against the Badgers, who come in having lost four straight and seven of their past eight.

Wiley didn’t play in the second half at Purdue because of a sprained ankle, but has practiced the past two days.

“We wish we had everyone out there, so I wouldn’t say it’s good news [about Cekovsky], but we’re glad we’ll get him back toward the end of the year,” sophomore guard Kevin Huerter said. “We’re not really sure yet.

“We feel bad for Ceko. Ceko’s gotten hurt a lot throughout his career. We want him out there; he wants to be out there his senior year. I think he’s looking forward to getting back out there, too.”

Maryland, which has lost three straight and five of its past six games, has seven more regular season games remaining before the Big Ten tournament begins Feb. 28 at Madison Square Garden.

The Terps might have to win out in the regular season — or win the tournament in New York — in order to have a chance to make their fourth straight NCAA tournament.

Asked if he has ever experienced a season such as this in 20 years as a Division I coach, Turgeon said: “No, it’s been very unique and continues to be unique. Sometimes I’m afraid to lift up my phone and see who’s sick or hurt or not practicing that day. I’ve never had anything like it.”

Browse photos from Maryland men's basketball games during the 2017-18 season.

