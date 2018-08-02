Former Maryland beat writer, Capital shooting victim John McNamara remembered by Terps' Mark Turgeon

Before taking questions from reporters after his team’s workout Thursday in College Park, Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon offered some thoughts on John McNamara, one of the team’s former beat reporters who was among five Capital Gazette employees killed June 28.

“Obviously we lost a good man, John McNamara,” Turgeon said of the 1983 Maryland graduate. “I really appreciated him because he loved Maryland. He loved Maryland basketball. He’s going to be missed. Sometimes you guys have to write bad things about me and I get it. But a lot of times you guys have been real supportive and he was very supportive.”

McNamara, 56, covered Maryland athletics as a student reporter for the school newspaper, The Diamondback, and for over two decades with the Capital. He wrote two books on Maryland athletics and was working on a book on local basketball at the time of his death.

Turgeon and Hall of Fame Maryland coach Gary Williams were among those who attended McNamara’s memorial, held at the campus chapel.

“The funeral was terrific [in the way McNamara’s life was celebrated] that day,” Turgeon said Thursday.

