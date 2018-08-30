Interim football coach Matt Canada relies on experience coaching amid tragedies to help him lead Maryland

If anyone on the Maryland football coaching staff understands the task of helping a team get through the emotional struggle of offensive lineman Jordan McNair’s death from heatstroke, it is new offensive coordinator and current interim head coach Matt Canada.

Canada, 46, has been part of one staff at Northern Illinois that had to prepare a team for a season while mourning the death of a player, and part of another staff at Indiana that had its head coach diagnosed with and eventually succumb to cancer.

Since third-year coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 11, Canada has been in charge. It means not only helping prepare the Terps for Saturday’s season opener against No. 23 Texas at FedEx Field, but trying to find the balance between going forward without forgetting what happened.

“We’ve been dealing with this for a couple of months and it’s been a very up-and-down situation,” Canada said Tuesday. “We deal with grief differently. Every player does, every person does, every family does. We’re never going to be done with that. It’s not like it’s ever going to go away and we’re not asking it to go away.

“But we do try to play football and I think our players did a great job last week talking about how they want to honor Jordan. When our players play, they want to play well. They want to play well for each other, they want to play well for Jordan. That’s important to them. They’re kind of separate. It’s always there.”

The well-traveled Canada has been there before.

He was part of coach Joe Novak’s staff when Northern Illinois was reeling from the death of Shea Fitzgerald, a rising sophomore football player who was one of 13 people who died when a three-story porch collapsed at his older brother’s Chicago apartment in June 2003.

“I’ve leaned on that [situation at Northern Illinois] quite a bit through the summer, and that grieving process for our players losing a teammate,” Canada said. “[Fitzgerald] was a very good player, an important player, a loved player.”

Though Canada said the “circumstances are different,” there are some eerie similarities. Like the 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair, the 6-8, 300-pound Fitzgerald was a 19-year-old offensive lineman. Like McNair, Fitzgerald was a player who was popular with his teammates.

In fact, Canada was the one who informed Novak, then returning from a vacation in Hawaii, of Fitzgerald’s death. Fueled by the emotion of Fitzgerald’s death, Northern Illinois beat No. 14 Maryland in both teams’ 2003 season opener, 20-13, in overtime.

Three years later, Canada was in a different situation involving a team dealing with pain.

CAPTION Sun writers Peter Schmuck and Don Markus discuss the press conference held at UMD by President Wallace Loh and Athletic Director Damon Evans. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Sun writers Peter Schmuck and Don Markus discuss the press conference held at UMD by President Wallace Loh and Athletic Director Damon Evans. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION University of Maryland president Wallace D. Loh and athletic director Damon Evans met Tuesday in Baltimore with the family of Jordan McNair, who died from heatstroke June 13. They also announced the formation of a national commission to look into the Terps' football culture. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) University of Maryland president Wallace D. Loh and athletic director Damon Evans met Tuesday in Baltimore with the family of Jordan McNair, who died from heatstroke June 13. They also announced the formation of a national commission to look into the Terps' football culture. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

As quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator in 2006 at Indiana, his alma mater, Canada was on Terry Hoeppner’s staff when the second-year head coach was undergoing treatment for brain cancer. He died the the following year.

Bill Lynch, who like Canada had coached under Bill Mallory at Indiana in the 1990s, was head coach at Butler, Ball State and Division III DePauw before joining Hoeppner in Bloomington, Ind. The first year, in 2005, the Hoosiers started 4-1 before losing their last six games.

Hoeppner was diagnosed with brain cancer after the season. Surgery in September 2006 caused him to miss two games, with Lynch taking over in an interim role and Canada calling plays. Hoeppner was scheduled to take medical leave for the 2007 season, but died in June.

“The situation now [at Maryland] and losing Hoep, and the kind of interim staff — you look at some of the things we did there and how Bill handled it,” Canada said. “I talked to a couple of those guys. But this is so different, this is such a day-to-day process.”

Lynch, who served as Indiana head coach from 2007-10 and returned to DePauw after getting fired, said Wednesday that while Maryland’s current situation is “unique," the role he had in Bloomington as interim coach has an important similarity to Canada’s role with the Terps.

“You have a bunch of wounded kids,” Lynch said. “Following Terry was difficult, but we were all following him together — the staff. We really stuck together and relied on one another. I had been the [offensive] coordinator, but I knew there was so much going on I couldn’t do both.”

Said Canada: “We’re just sticking together as a staff and I’m the guy standing up here. It’s not about me.”

That Canada plans to remain the play caller for Maryland shouldn’t be a problem, Lynch said.

“It’s very doable,” Lynch said. “All the years I was at Butler and Ball State, I was the head coach and play caller. I don’t think it’s that uncommon. The one thing, he's a great play caller. He’s a real smart guy. He’s very creative. He really had good ideas, really sound ideas. ... He really is in tune and he’s got a good feel for what defenses are doing and he’s confident.”

This marks Canada’s first chance to be in charge of a team. After Lynch was fired, Canada’s nomadic journey of six schools in eight years began.

Canada left Wisconsin after one season in 2012, and after a three-year stay at North Carolina State, he had just a one year stay at Pittsburgh in 2016. His one-year stay at LSU last season ended with Canada receiving a $1.7 million buyout.

Asked if he looks at the Maryland job as a showcase for another head coaching position, either at Maryland or elsewhere, Canada said, “I look at it completely different. … This is a unique situation. Obviously it’s a challenging situation. Ultimately it’s about Jordan.

“That’s why we’re here and all these things have occurred. We’re sticking together as a staff. I want to do the best job I can. I certainly have pride in that. I want to do the best job I can in the situation we’re in. We all as a staff are picking up a little extra weight here and there to make sure we can go, to allow our players to play fast and loose and have a good one Saturday.”

The setting of playing in an NFL stadium against a top-25 team doesn’t seem to be too much for Canada, who seems to be primed for the moment. From the wide brim straw hat he has worn at practice, where he seems less frenetic than Durkin was during his first two years, Canada seems more Southeastern Conference than Big Ten.