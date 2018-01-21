Report: Matt Canada emerges as leading candidate to become Maryland's offensive coordinator

Matt Canada, a well-traveled offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach who spent last season at LSU, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Walt Bell at Maryland, according to ESPN.

ESPN college football reported Adam Rittenberg tweeted Sunday that a deal with Canada, 46, “could be finalized soon.” Bell left last week to take a similar position at Florida State.

Canada played and later coached at Indiana, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2007 through 2010.

Since then, he spent one season at Northern Illinois, where he had coached early in his career, one year at Wisconsin, three years at North Carolina State, one year at Pittsburgh and last season at LSU.

Canada and LSU agreed to part ways after just one season despite the fact that he had signed a three-year contract.

The Tigers finished 54th in the country in total offense (411.1 yards a game). LSU was 28th in rushing offense (207.6 yards) but was 84th in pass offense (203.5).

Browse photos from the Terps football team's 2017 season.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56