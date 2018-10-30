Tracking the Terps News and notes on Maryland football, basketball and other sports
Maryland suspends men's basketball assistant Matt Brady for six games

Don Markus
Matt Brady, who was promoted this spring to a full-time assistant coaching role with the Maryland men’s basketball team, has been suspended by coach Mark Turgeon for “some violations” of NCAA rules involving working with players while in a non-coaching role.

Brady, a former head coach at Marist and James Madison, joined Turgeon’s staff last season as the director of player personnel. It was a role that was not to include any actual coaching during practice or games.

Brady will serve a six-game paid suspension, which began with Tuesday night’s exhibition against Division II Lynn University.

In a statement given to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday, Turgeon said: “We identified some violations from last season regarding coaching versus non-coaching responsibilities and have decided to self-impose a six game suspension for Matt Brady beginning with tonight’s exhibition. As a staff, we have cooperated fully with our compliance office to ensure this will not happen again.”

Brady will miss the first five regular-season games and is set to return for a Nov. 23 home game against Marshall.

