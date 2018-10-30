Maryland suspends men's basketball assistant Matt Brady for six games

Matt Brady, who was promoted this spring to a full-time assistant coaching role with the Maryland men’s basketball team, has been suspended by coach Mark Turgeon for “some violations” of NCAA rules involving working with players while in a non-coaching role.

Brady, a former head coach at Marist and James Madison, joined Turgeon’s staff last season as the director of player personnel. It was a role that was not to include any actual coaching during practice or games.

Brady will serve a six-game paid suspension, which began with Tuesday night’s exhibition against Division II Lynn University.

In a statement given to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday, Turgeon said: “We identified some violations from last season regarding coaching versus non-coaching responsibilities and have decided to self-impose a six game suspension for Matt Brady beginning with tonight’s exhibition. As a staff, we have cooperated fully with our compliance office to ensure this will not happen again.”

Brady will miss the first five regular-season games and is set to return for a Nov. 23 home game against Marshall.

