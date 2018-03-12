Maryland women receive No. 5 seed in NCAA tournament, will face Princeton in N.C.

The Maryland women’s basketball team is hitting the road to start the NCAA tournament.

The Terps (25-7) received the No. 5 seed in Monday night’s selection show and will face No. 12 Princeton (24-5), the Ivy League champion, Friday at noon in Raleigh, N.C. The winner advances to face the North Carolina State-Elon winner Sunday. It’s the first time since 2010, when Maryland last missed the NCAA tournament, that the Terps haven’t started the Big Dance in College Park.

Mississippi State is the No. 1 seed in the Kansas City, Mo., regional.

For the first time since joining the league in 2014, the Terps didn’t sweep the Big Ten Conference championships this year, finishing behind Ohio State in the regular season and falling to the Buckeyes in the March 4 title game.

Maryland has fallen short of NCAA tournament expectations the past two seasons. In 2016, the Terps were stunned in College Park by seventh-seeded Washington, which eventually made it to the Final Four. Last season, the Terps lost to No. 10 seed Oregon in the Sweet 16, one game short of a rematch with eventual national champion Connecticut.

