Maryland board of trustees will be brought up to date on external investigation into McNair's death on Monday conference call

The University of Maryland’s board of trustees will be briefed Monday morning on the external investigation looking into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of football player Jordan McNair during a scheduled offseason team workout May 29, sources familiar with the situation said Sunday.

The redshirt freshman offensive lineman, a resident of Randallstown and a graduate of McDonogh, died at age 19 on June 13.

Several members of the board said they received an email from the university about a 10 a.m. conference call Monday to be conducted by university President Wallace D. Loh. A source said that what was told to the media at the news conference the day after McNair’s death will be shared with the board members.

The board of trustees is a group of more than 100 alumni and other boosters involved in the university.

At the news conference after McNair’s death, senior executive athletic director Damon Evans gave some details about the events leading to McNair’s collapse, but declined to provide information on what procedures were done. Evans also said the university planned to hire an outside expert to investigate whether protocol was followed.

Though Evans declined to name the expert during the news conference, it was later announced that a sports medicine consulting group headed by Dr. Rod Walters, a former athletic trainer at three schools, including South Carolina, and a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame, will conduct the review.

“The review will evaluate relevant policies and protocols, as the safety and well-being of [Maryland’s] student-athletes is the highest priority,” a university spokesperson said last week.

On Thursday night, Evans and football coach DJ Durkin reassured parents of football players that the program had followed protocols the day McNair was hospitalized. Three parents who spoke with The Baltimore Sun said Friday that they left Thursday’s meeting confident in the coaches’ handling of the incident and the program.

