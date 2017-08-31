Maryland football team adds two transfers, including son of Ray Lewis

Maryland added two transfers to its football team, second-year coach DJ Durkin announced Thursday.

Marcus Lewis, a defensive back from Washington who played his first two seasons at Florida State, has two years remaining after sitting out the 2017 season in accordance with NCAA rules.

Rayshad Lewis, a wide receiver from Orlando, Fla., who broke freshman records for receptions and reception yards at Utah State, has three seasons of eligibility left. Lewis is the son of Ravens legend Ray Lewis.

Eli Lucero / AP Utah State wide receiver Rayshad Lewis is tackled during a game against San Diego State. Utah State wide receiver Rayshad Lewis is tackled during a game against San Diego State. (Eli Lucero / AP)

A former four-star recruit at Gonzaga College High, Marcus Lewis played in 12 games over two years for the Seminoles and was a starter until getting hurt and missing the last five games with an injury. He finished with 21 tackles and two pass breakups.



The younger Lewis was a first-team all-state player as a senior at Bishop Moore before going to Utah State, where he finished second on the team with 40 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.



don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56