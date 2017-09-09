With freshman QB Kasim Hill making first start, Maryland routs Towson in home opener, 63-17

Given the attention Maryland received after its season-opening win at then-No. 23 Texas last week, the expectations were certainly raised and the scrutiny on the Terps significantly greater in the team’s home opener against Towson.

While an offense suddenly being led by true freshman quarterback Kasim Hill kept up its torrid scoring pace that started against the Longhorns, the defense had its problems at times Saturday in a 63-17 victory over the Tigers.

Hill, who took over the starting job after sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome was lost for the season with a torn ACL at Texas, finished the afternoon 13-for-16 for 163 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to junior wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Moore also had a 21-yard touchdown run, one of six rushing touchdowns for the Terps. Junior running back Ty Johnson led Maryland (2-0) with 124 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, including a 74-yard score. Freshman Javon Leake had a 61-yard touchdown.

In all, it marked Maryland’s highest scoring output since scoring 74 against Missouri in 1954 and the first time in school history that the Terps, who beat Texas 51-41, opened the season by scoring at least 50 points in their first two games.

Maryland rushed 36 times for 367 yards.

Defensively, the Terps didn’t play as well against Towson as they did against the Longhorns. Playing without senior linebacker Jesse Aniebonam, who broke his ankle last week, the defensive line struggled to get to Towson quarterback Ryan Stover in the first half.

With the redshirt freshman completing two third-down passes, the Tigers cut Maryland’s 21-0 lead to 21-7 on a 10-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Jabari Allen and nearly cut the deficit again to two touchdowns late in the first half.

Second-year coach DJ Durkin chewed out his defense late in the first half, and the Terps made some changes on the line to start the second half. That resulted in more penetration, including back-to-back sacks by two reserve linemen, senior Andrew Isaacs and sophomore Keiron Howard. Isaacs, a converted tight end, added a second sack.

But the defense, which shut out the Texas offense in the first half and didn’t give up a pass longer than 33 yards, surrendered a 59-yard pass from Stover to wide receiver Rodney Dorsey, a freshman from Frederick, in the fourth quarter.

Stover finished the game completing 21 of 36 passes for 210 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned 75 yards for a touchdown by Maryland junior safety Darnell Savage Jr. Towson (0-2) was limited to 99 rushing yards, one more than Texas.

