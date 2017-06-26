Date set for Maryland vs. Syracuse in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

The Maryland men’s basketball team will face host Syracuse in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 27, the conferences announced Monday.
The Monday game falls on the first of four nights of the annual showdown. Tipoff time and broadcast information have yet to be released. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games.
The Terps are winless in their past four ACC-Big Ten Challenge games, last defeating Northwestern in 2012. They have not faced the Orange since Feb. 24, 2014, when they fell, 57-55, during an Atlantic Coast Conference game in College Park.
Below is the full ACC-Big Ten Challenge slate:
Nov. 27
Maryland at Syracuse
Wisconsin at Virginia
Nov. 28
Florida State at Rutgers
Northwestern at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Purdue
Iowa at Virginia Tech
Nov. 29
Duke at Indiana
Miami at Minnesota
Penn State at North Carolina State
Nov. 30
Notre Dame at Michigan State
Twitter: @jonas_shaffer
Email: jshaffer@baltsun.com