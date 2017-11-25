Maryland's unbeaten start ends with a flurry of turnovers and a stunning loss to St. Bonaventure

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s streak of Thanksgiving week tournament titles, as well as its unbeaten start to the 2017-18 season, ended early Saturday with a 63-61 loss to St. Bonaventure in the opening round of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

A driving layup by junior forward Courtney Stockard with 3.4 seconds left capped a comeback win for the Bonnies (3-1), who were playing without injured star Jaylen Adams (Mount Saint Joseph) and fellow guard Matt Mobley (game-high 16 points), who fouled out with 25.8 seconds left.

Terps sophomore guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who tied the game at 61 with a pair of free throws, tried to draw contact after taking the inbounds pass but wound up losing the ball as time expired. Maryland (5-1) committed 20 turnovers and shot 5-for-23 from 3-point range. St. Bonaventure was 0-for-7.

Cowan led the Terps with 13 points and was the team’s only player to score in double figures.

Maryland, which had won four straight early-season tournaments, will play New Mexico in the consolation game Saturday. The Bonnies will play Texas Christian, a highly rated nonconference opponent now kept off the Terps’ postseason résumé.

Leading 31-30 at halftime, Maryland scored the first five points of the second half and took a 38-32 lead. But St. Bonaventure came right back with eight straight points to go up 40-38.

After missing 14 of their first 15 long-range attempts, the Terps retook the lead on a 3-pointer by Cowan. Their advantage grew to 47-40 on a three-point by little-used center Sean Obi and a 3-pointer by sophomore wing Kevin Huerter.

Trailing by as much as 52-44 after another 3-pointer by Cowan, the Bonnies went on a 9-1 run to tie the game. Maryland either led or was tied with St. Bonaventure until Josh Ayeni hit a pair of free throws with 31 seconds remaining after a questionable foul call on Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph).

Stockard, who hadn’t played for the Bonnies since their season opener, got into the lane in the final seconds for the contested go-ahead score.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56