No. 11 Maryland women light up Rutgers in home blowout, 88-60

Only one team in the Maryland-Rutgers women’s basketball team’s game Thursday night looked like the Big Ten Conference’s top defense, and it wasn’t the one the stats suggested would.

The No. 11 Terps shot 59.3 percent from the field and had four players finish in double-figure scoring in an 88-60 win over the Scarlet Knights at Xfinity Center. Rutgers (17-7, 5-5) entered the game leading the league in scoring defense (55.8 points per game allowed) and field-goal-percentage defense (.364), and had not allowed more than 68 points in regulation this season.

Sophomore wing Kaila Charles (22 points), junior wing Eleanna Christinaki (20 points) and sophomore forward Stephanie Jones (16 points) combined to shoot 23-for-34 from the field for Maryland (19-3, 8-1), which pulled away with a 21-11 margin in the third quarter. Senior guard Kristen Confroy added 11 points and didn't miss a shot.

The Terps held the Scarlet Knights to 34.8 percent shooting and limited senior guard Tyler Scaife, the team’s leading scorer, to six points on 3-for-15 shooting. The team hits the road Sunday for a game at Nebraska, the first of three straight away from College Park and five of six overall.

