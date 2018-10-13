A happy homecoming for Maryland: Terps bounce back to rout Rutgers, 34-7

Maryland came into Saturday’s game as 23-point favorites over Rutgers.

And both Maryland and its fans — those who came for homecoming and those who just put down a winning wager — celebrated Saturday.

Behind three touchdown passes from redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill and five interceptions by the defense, the Terps won easily, 34-7.

Maryland’s bid for its first shutout in five years — the most recent being a 37-0 blanking of West Virginia at M&T Bank Stadium in 2013 — ended when the Scarlet Knights scored with 43 seconds remaining.

Senior running back Ty Johnson rushed for 132 yards on nine carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

It was his 11th career game over 100 yards and moved him both to fourth on the school’s all-time career rushing yardage (2,564) and all-purpose yardage (4,081) lists.

Defensively, the Terps held Rutgers’ two quarterbacks to 2-for-17 passing for just 8 yards and the five interceptions. It was the most interceptions by the Terps since a seven-interception game against Duke in 1998. Senior safety Darnell Savage Jr. had two Saturday.

On the other side, it was a career best in terms of touchdown passes for Hill and could have even been better had he been sharper.

The result was an uneven performance that wound up with Hill completing just eight of 17 passes for 76 yards.

The victory kept Maryland (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on track to get to bowl eligibility with six victories before having to finish the season with games against ranked Ohio State and Penn State.

The defeat was the sixth straight for Rutgers (1-6, 0-4), during which the Scarlet Knights have lost by an average of 29 points a game.

After a slow start offensively, Johnson’s touchdown helped get the Terps going in the right direction.

It was immediately followed a play on the ensuing kickoff that might sum up the season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers began a return while forgetting to field the ball.

Freshman linebacker Chance Cambpell (Calvert Hall) fielded the ball at the 23 for the Terps, for what ended up as a lengthy on-side kick. While the offense stalled, a 39-yard field goal by freshman kicker Joseph Petrino gave Maryland a 10-0 lead.

After an interception by Savage, it appeared another drive would result in a field-goal attempt. But after being off-target on a couple of earlier throws, Hill found graduate receiver Taivon Jacobs for a 23-yard touchdown on third-and-19.

On Maryland’s next possession, Johnson turned what appeared to be a flushed-out jet sweep by the Rutgers defense into a 39-yard gain on a change-of-direction run.

Hill, who helped run interference on the run, then hit sophomore running back Tayon Fleet-Davis in the back of the end zone from 20 yards out for a 24-0 lead.

Hill was sacked and fumbled at his team’s 21-yard line on Maryland’s next possession. But on Rutgers’ first play of the ensuing drive, junior linebacker Antoine Brooks Jr. tipped a pass attempt at the line of scrimmage and junior defensive end Byron Cowart intercepted.

On second-and-7 from the Maryland 40, freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones was virtually all by himself on the left side of the field and Hill just had to throw a 20-yard pass.

Jones, whose 65-yard touchdown catch in the season opener was one of three he scored the first three times he touched the ball against Texas, watched the ball sail over his head.

Hill redeemed himself early in the second half. After another field goal by Petrino pushed the lead to 27-0, Tino Ellis intercepted another Rutgers pass and ran it back 44 yards to the Scarlet Knights 11.

On third-and-7 from the 8, Hill led Jones to the far right corner of the end zone. Unlike a number of other passes he had thrown in the first half, the touch on this one was perfect and Jones had his first score since his historic start against the Longhorns.

