Walk-on Ryan Brand starts at quarterback for Maryland against Michigan

In a move that was not announced but was anticipated since the beginning of the week, Maryland redshirt sophomore Ryan Brand started at quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Michigan.

Brand, a walk-on, started his college career at Air Force and came to Maryland with his younger brother, freshman linebacker Bryce Brand, last January.

Brand, who was sensational coming in for Maryland’s final drive against Rutgers last week after sophomore Max Bortenschlager was injured, becomes the fourth quarterback to start for the Terps this season.

It isn’t known whether Brand’s elevation to the starting lineup — believed to be the first walk-on quarterback to start for the Terps since Scott McBrien — had to do with Bortenschlager’s health.

Bortenschlager became the starting quarterback in Maryland’s fourth game after sophomore Tyrell Pigrome and freshman Kasim Hill were lost for the season with torn ACLs.

The nature of Bortenschlager’s injury was never disclosed by second-year coach DJ Durkin. Bortenschlager came out after taking a hit early in the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss at Rutgers.

Brand, who was known mostly as a running quarterback coming out Detroit’s Jesuit High Academy three years ago, completed eight of 12 passes for 68 yards and twice came close to throwing the tying touchdown.

After completing three third-down passes and a fourth-down pass, Brand’s 15-yard apparent touchdown to senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs was called back by an obvious holding call on left tackle Derwin Gray.

Brand then completed a 10-yard pass to junior wide receiver DJ Moore to set up a fourth-and-10 at the Rutgers’15. He then lofted a pass in Moore’s direction in the corner of the end zone. Moore appeared to be held on the play as the pass was batted away.

Brand will face a formidable task against the Wolverines, who lead the country in pass defense and came to Maryland Stadium first in the Big Ten and third in the country in sacks and third-down defensive efficiency.

