NCAA tournament: No. 5 seed Maryland women take show on the road in rout of Princeton

The Maryland women’s basketball team didn’t have the comforts of home, the trust of a former president or that great of a start in Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game.

It didn’t matter much, because the fifth-seeded Terps brought to Raleigh, N.C., what they usually have this season: defense and rebounding.

Holding No. 12 seed Princeton to 38.5 percent shooting and outrebounding the Ivy League champions 43-24, Maryland pulled away for a 77-57 win at PNC Arena. With the victory, Terps coach Brenda Frese moved to 14-0 all time in the first round at Maryland (26-7).

Sophomore wing Kaila Charles finished with a game-high 20 points and helped hold Tigers star Bella Alarie to 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting. Junior wing Eleanna Christinaki added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Terps, while senior guard Kristen Confroy had 14 points.

On Sunday, Maryland will face the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 4 seed North Carolina State, which finished tied for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and No. 13 Elon, the Colonial Athletic Association champion. (Former Maryland wing Kiara Leslie, who decided to transfer from College Park after graduating last summer, is the host Wolfpack’s second-leading scorer.)

After an inconsistent opening 20 minutes, Maryland held Princeton (24-6) scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the second half, fortifying a too-close-for-comfort five-point lead with an 8-0 run.

The frustration boiled over in the third quarter for the Tigers’ top player. After a missed Princeton shot, Charles seemed to accidentally clip Alarie’s heels as the Terps raced into their transition offense. When Charles caught up to Alarie, the Ivy League Player of the Year shoved her to the floor. Alarie was assessed an unsportsmanlike foul, and Maryland went to the foul line to extend its lead.

Despite 17 turnovers and a handful of early missed layups, Maryland led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter. It’s the second time in four seasons the Terps have ended the Tigers’ season; in 2015, top-seeded Maryland handed an undefeated Princeton team its first loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

CAPTION University of Maryland women's basketball team get the fifth seed in the NCAA tournament and will play against Princeton in North Carolina. CAPTION Harlem Globetrotters' Zeus McClurkin pays a surprise visit to several University of Maryland women's basketball team members before the team and fans gather to watch the NCAA selection show.

