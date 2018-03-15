Barack Obama again picks Maryland women to lose to Princeton in NCAA tournament

Maybe it’s the family ties. Or the Ivy League pride. Or a compulsion to pick at least one 12-over-5 upset in every NCAA tournament.

No matter the reason, at least former President Barack Obama is consistent. On Wednesday, he picked the Princeton women’s basketball team to upset fifth-seeded Maryland on Friday for the second time in four seasons.

(The women’s bracket is on the right.)

In 2015, Obama made the short drive over from the White House to College Park for the Tigers’ first-round win over Green Bay to see his niece, Leslie Robinson. Craig Robinson, the former Oregon State men’s coach and brother of Michelle Obama’s, watched the game in the Xfinity Center stands with Obama.

But the 44th U.S. president was not on hand for the upset he expected. Princeton, picked to remain unbeaten until the Final Four, lost to the top-seeded Terps in the second round, 85-70, despite the presence of two Supreme Court justices.

This time, Obama has the Tigers and Robinson, now a senior, bowing out in the second round.

President Donald J. Trump has not filled out a bracket, a reminder that even as heads of state change, sometimes the best in class do not. In 2015, Obama correctly predicted the Connecticut women would win it all. He’s rightly expecting them to be crowned again next month, too.

